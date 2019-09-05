Sept. 8 at Chargers
4:05 p.m., CBS
Sept. 15 at Titans
1 p.m., CBS
Sept. 22 vs. Falcons
1 p.m., CBS
Sept. 29 vs. Raiders
1 p.m., CBS
Oct. 6 at Chiefs
8:20 p.m., NBC
Oct. 20 vs. Texans
1 p.m., CBS
Oct. 27 vs. Broncos
4:25 p.m., CBS
Nov. 3 at Steelers
1 p.m., CBS
Nov. 10 vs. Dolphins
4:05 p.m., CBS
Nov. 17 vs. Jaguars
1 p.m., CBS
Nov. 21 at Texans
8:20 p.m., Fox
Dec. 1 vs. Titans
1 p.m., CBS
Dec. 8 at Buccaneers
1 p.m., CBS
Dec. 16 at Saints
8:15 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 22 vs. Panthers
1 p.m., Fox
Dec. 29 at Jaguars
1 p.m., CBS
