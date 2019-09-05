Sept. 8 at Chargers

4:05 p.m., CBS

Sept. 15 at Titans

1 p.m., CBS

Sept. 22 vs. Falcons

1 p.m., CBS

Sept. 29 vs. Raiders

1 p.m., CBS

Oct. 6 at Chiefs

8:20 p.m., NBC

Oct. 20 vs. Texans

1 p.m., CBS

Oct. 27 vs. Broncos

4:25 p.m., CBS

Nov. 3 at Steelers

1 p.m., CBS

Nov. 10 vs. Dolphins

4:05 p.m., CBS

Nov. 17 vs. Jaguars

1 p.m., CBS

Nov. 21 at Texans

8:20 p.m., Fox

Dec. 1 vs. Titans

1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 8 at Buccaneers

1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 16 at Saints

8:15 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 22 vs. Panthers

1 p.m., Fox

Dec. 29 at Jaguars

1 p.m., CBS

