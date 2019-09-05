T.Y. Hilton | Wide Receiver
One of Andrew Luck's best friends on the roster, Hilton has dedicated his 2019 season to the former franchise quarterback. If it looks anything like the 29-year-old's summer, that will be quite an honor. Though he didn't take a live snap in the preseason, Hilton appeared to be at the top of his game in practices -- good for a daily big play as he built chemistry with new starter Jacoby Brissett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.