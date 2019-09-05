Jabaal Sheard | Defensive End
The lone projected starter who won't play in Sunday's opener, Sheard still is recovering from a knee injury. It's not the start the veteran would have scripted in a contract year. Even with young pass rushers nipping at his heels -- second-year defender Kemoko Turay in particular has looked good in the preseason -- Sheard remains a stalwart for the defensive line as a run stopper, pocket disruptor and leader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.