Jabaal Sheard 2.jpg (copy)

Colts defensive end Jabaal Sheard follows a play last season against the Bills.

 Heather Bremer | CNHI Sports Indiana

Jabaal Sheard | Defensive End

The lone projected starter who won't play in Sunday's opener, Sheard still is recovering from a knee injury. It's not the start the veteran would have scripted in a contract year. Even with young pass rushers nipping at his heels -- second-year defender Kemoko Turay in particular has looked good in the preseason -- Sheard remains a stalwart for the defensive line as a run stopper, pocket disruptor and leader.

