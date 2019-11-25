INDIANAPOLIS -- A reeling Indianapolis Colts offense lost another major player Monday.
Tight end Eric Ebron, who has been battling injuries throughout the season, has been placed on injured reserve. The Pro Bowl tight end is set to undergo surgical procedures on both ankles, ending his season.
Ebron ranks third on the team with 31 catches and three touchdowns, and he's second with 375 receiving yards.
A year after setting a franchise record with 14 touchdown receptions, Ebron has struggled with consistency. But, at 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, he is a matchup nightmare for opponents that opens up opportunities for the rest of the offense.
The passing game has struggled on the whole this season with Indianapolis failing to reach 200 passing yards in eight of 11 games.
Injuries have played a role with wide receivers T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell each missing significant time. Ebron will now be added to the list.
Rising tight end Mo Alie-Cox likely will see his role expand in Ebron's absence, and the team resigned tight end Ross Travis and brought in tight end Matt Lengel to fill out the 53-man roster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.