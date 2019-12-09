INDIANAPOLIS – Adam Vinatieri is determined to continue his celebrated career. Parris Campbell would just like to get his off and running.
Both men were placed on injured reserve Monday by the Indianapolis Colts, ending their seasons with three games remaining.
For Vinatieri, it could be the end of a 24-year NFL career that one day will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
But the 46-year-old kicker intends to make every effort to play a 25th season in 2020.
“I haven’t had a long heart-to-heart with Adam yet, but it is my understanding that Adam’s mindset is he is not done,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “That doesn’t surprise me. I mean I love that. That guy inspires me.”
Indeed, Reich has stood behind Vinatieri throughout a tumultuous season.
The kicker missed two field goals and an extra point during an overtime loss against the Los Angeles Chargers to open the season, and there has been speculation about his immediate future ever since.
He’ll finish the season 17-of-25 on field goal attempts and 22-of-28 on extra points. Three field goals have been blocked, including one that was returned for the game-winning touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 1.
Vinatieri made a game-winning field goal against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 27, but missed kicks also contributed to losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Nov. 3) and Miami Dolphins (Nov. 10).
He’ll undergo surgery on his left knee for an undisclosed ailment that has bothered him since training camp. The issue flared up during warmups before the game against the Titans, and he appeared on the injury report for the first time during the regular season on the following Wednesday.
Vinatieri hoped to play in Sunday’s loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the knee wasn’t good enough to allow it. A day later, his season officially was over.
Reich believes the injury played a role in Vinatieri’s struggles throughout the season.
“I think that would be the logical conclusion. I mean, at some level, it had to affect him,” Reich said. “There are a lot of things that go into everything, as we know. During the year, if you remember early on, it was a little bit of a struggle, and then it felt like he got into a little bit of a groove.
“So there were times where it appeared everything was right on track. But at the end of the day, I am only assuming – maybe that is wrong of me to even assume it – but I would guess it played a little bit of a factor.”
Campbell’s injury is much fresher.
The rookie wide receiver suffered a broken foot on his first target Sunday against Tampa Bay but still finished the game. He played 31 snaps and had three catches for 12 yards.
It’s the fourth significant injury for Campbell this year. He missed much of training camp with a hamstring injury, then suffered a hernia during a loss against the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 29.
He returned from that injury only to break a bone in his right hand against the Steelers. Sunday was his first game after that setback.
“I talked to Parris earlier today just to encourage him,” Reich said. “His future is extremely bright. I’m just glad he is here. He’s had a tough stretch of injuries, but like I said the future is bright for him.”
Campbell appeared in seven games and caught 18 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown.
That’s not the kind of season anyone was expecting when the former Ohio State star was drafted in the second round, but Reich made it clear Campbell remains a valuable part of the team’s future.
“I mean, as an organization, we love Parris,” he said. “Then you kind of man-to-man – as a player having been through injuries or this or that, or experiences with other players with injuries, you just try to have a heart-to-heart with him about what category to put these things in. For him to stay positive, keep believing and to get ready to go next year.”
There has been speculation wide receiver T.Y. Hilton also could be a candidate for IR with a calf injury that has forced him to the sideline for five of the last six games.
Reich said that’s not a discussion at this point, and Hilton remains week-to-week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.