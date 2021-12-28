INDIANAPOLIS — It was a dizzying afternoon for the Indianapolis Colts, who saw their reserve/COVID-19 list grow by one critical player Tuesday and learned many of the 15 players on the list could return this week -- all in the span of about five hours.
Needing just a victory Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders to clinch their third playoff appearance in the past four seasons, the Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list early in the afternoon.
Within hours of that announcement, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the NFL is changing its COVID protocols to align with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. The mandatory 10-day quarantine period for unvaccinated players will be reduced to five days, meaning Wentz could be cleared by Saturday if he’s asymptomatic.
With the quarterback’s status in doubt, however, rookie Sam Ehlinger -- a sixth-round pick out of Texas – is in line to make his first career start. For now.
“We always have to plan just like we did at every other position, but especially the backup quarterback position,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said before the news of Wentz’s positive test was released. “Going through the plan, (Ehlinger) goes through it and like, ‘OK, what are your top calls that you feel comfortable with?’ It doesn’t have to be all of them.
“So we have that separate call sheet for him ready to go. He goes through all the reads just like Carson does. (He) might not get the live rep but gets it on the side. So he’s ready to go.”
With the Omicron variant sweeping through the nation, medical guidelines are in constant flux as new information is processed. The CDC announced its new guidelines Monday, and ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported the league office and the players union were aware of the data prior to the public notice and had begun talks about new protocols.
On Tuesday, Schefter announced a deal matching the CDC guidelines was reached and will take effect this week.
That means Wentz and the other players on the Colts’ COVID list – including three-time All-Pros Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard – have the possibility of playing against Las Vegas.
A record 106 players were placed on the COVID-19 list Monday across the NFL, and 39 more were added Tuesday.
Indianapolis played without four starting offensive linemen and four key defensive contributors in a 22-16 win at the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas night.
“We talked about it after practice one day last week, that everybody has to be ready to play winning football, and that’s what we got,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said Monday. “Guys stepped up at multiple positions and did a great job. Looking at the film from the game, very happy how those guys who had to step up and play -- very happy with how they played.
“Even more importantly, just more happy about how we responded as a team. (We) had each other’s back, didn’t have to be perfect but just make the plays necessary to win the game.”
Ehlinger would be asked to follow in that mold. He completed 62.5% of his passes for 11,436 yards with 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions as a four-year starter at Texas.
During the preseason, Ehlinger was 21-of-31 for 288 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions before injuring his knee in the final exhibition game against the Detroit Lions.
There reportedly have been discussions within the Indianapolis front office about the possibility of bringing back retired 2020 starter Philip Rivers, but the logistics of such a move could be too difficult, especially with the possibility Wentz could miss no games.
Ehlinger is well regarded as a natural leader and a mobile threat. His offense undoubtedly would be unique from the one Wentz has run for the first 15 weeks.
“It’s a little bit different,” Brady said. “He doesn’t have as big of an arm as Carson. He’s going to run around a little bit more than Carson. So we’ll adjust to that, and our offense is set up to be able to adapt to that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.