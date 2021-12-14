INDIANAPOLIS – The New England Patriots went out of character this offseason.
After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008, the franchise went on a free-agent spending spree to help beef up a 7-9 roster.
No money was better spent than the four-year, $56-million contract given to defensive end Matt Judon. A two-time Pro Bowler in five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, he’s already set a career high with 12.5 sacks through his first 13 games with the Patriots. And he’s become the lynchpin for the NFL’s No. 1-ranked scoring defense (15.4 points per game).
“He’s doing a great job,” Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “He knows how to beat his man one-on-one. We’re going to have to have an answer for him. We’re going to know where he is on the field at all times.”
Of course, it’s not just Judon who will concern Indianapolis (7-6) during another critical AFC showdown Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Judon’s consistent pressure – he also has 25 quarterback hits this season – goes hand-in-hand with a ball-hawking secondary. Cornerback J.C. Jackson has seven interceptions, and safeties Adrian Phillips (four) and Kyle Dugger (three) match that total combined.
It’s a big part of the reason New England (9-4) has the league’s third-ranked pass defense and comes to the Circle City riding a seven-game winning streak.
Colts quarterback Carson Wentz – whose five interceptions have all come in three home losses – understands the stark challenge ahead.
“It’s a good defense,” Wentz said. “Obviously, coached very well. Everyone knows that – for a very long time. They’re very specific, I would say, within each game and how they want to stop an opponent. For us, it will be, hey, come out early, let’s get a feel for what’s the flavor of the day?
“How are they trying to stop us? A lot of respect, a lot of respect. They’re super disciplined on defense and do a great job. So we got our work cut out for us.”
Wentz expects to see multiple looks from head coach Bill Belichick’s signature side of the ball, and several of the early looks likely will be something the Patriots haven’t shown previously this year.
That’s part of the chess game against one of the NFL’s all-time greats.
But some elements of the defensive gameplan should be easy to predict.
Like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did on Nov. 28, New England likely will stack the box with big bodies in an attempt to slow down star Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor. And they’ll likely use bracket coverage with a safety helping the cornerback against top Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
The strategy had mixed results for the Bucs. Taylor was limited to 83 yards on 16 carries but scored a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter. Pittman finished with four catches for 53 yards, and Wentz was 27-of-44 for 306 yards and three touchdowns.
Indianapolis put up 31 points, but Wentz was sacked three times and threw a pair of interceptions – part of five turnovers for the offense overall in a 38-31 defeat.
The Patriots have forced 26 takeaways – third in the league – and are renowned for not allowing opposing playmakers to do whatever they do best.
That means the Colts might need role players like Nyheim Hines, Mo Alie-Cox or Zach Pascal to come up with big games this week.
“We go into the game thinking we’re going to spread the ball around to start,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “So this game will be no different. The great thing about a guy for instance like Michael Pittman Jr. or T.Y. (Hilton), they are unselfish players. JT (Taylor), unselfish player. Nyheim Hines, unselfish player.
“I mean our guys want to put themselves in position to make plays, trusting that we’ll call the right play, we will mix up the calls and Carson will read the progressions and the ball will go where it’s supposed to and we’ll make the plays that are there for us.”
The Colts have a lot of faith in their offensive versatility.
They have the league’s third-highest scoring offense at 28.5 points per game and have averaged 32.9 points over the last eight games.
Taylor has rushed for an eye-popping 1,021 yards and 14 touchdowns during that 6-2 span, fueling his MVP campaign.
But Wentz has also been efficient during the same stretch – completing 61.9% of his passes for 1,626 yards with 15 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 94.6 passer rating.
With 13 games under his belt in the Indianapolis attack, the quarterback believes he’s well-equipped to make the kind of in-game adjustments necessary to counteract the Patriots’ shape-shifting scheme.
“I’d say it helps the offense tremendously knowing that we have the ability — we’ve shown it — if teams want to come out and stop the run, to move the ball through the air or vice versa,” Wentz said. “Just be creative and be efficient and know what’s our go-to? What’s going to be our go-to if we get this look?
“Those sorts of things and having that experience culminating throughout the season is definitely going to pay dividends as we go forward.”
