INDIANAPOLIS – It’s a rare professional player who can turn opponents into fans.
But several Indianapolis Colts admitted this week they get a kick out of watching Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes play the game.
“I think everybody does,” Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. “It’s kind of cool to see some of the stuff he does. Hopefully, he doesn’t do it this week, but the things that he can do with the ball, it’s very impressive. You just watch and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I can’t do that, but it’s fun to see somebody else do that.’”
Mahomes’ unique style – including no-look passes and throws from every imaginable angle – brings to mind a contortionist more than a surgeon.
And it’s decidedly less fun to defend against than it is to observe.
The Colts got a taste last January when Mahomes completed 27 of 41 pass attempts for 278 yards in a 31-13 Kansas City victory in the divisional playoffs. The game was played after a snowstorm blanketed the city, and winds were swirling throughout Arrowhead Stadium.
So the Chiefs relied more on the ground game than on the magician under center.
Mahomes didn’t throw a touchdown pass, but he did rush for a score. And Kansas City totaled 180 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Sunday night, Indianapolis likely will get the full Mahomes experience.
This year that has included an NFL-high 1,510 passing yards and 10 touchdowns on a 67.9 completion percentage.
With head coach Andy Reid pulling the strings and tailoring the attack to his quarterback’s strengths, Kansas City presents a challenge unlike any other.
“It’s a very unique scheme to the NFL,” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “They have a skillset that’s unmatched in the NFL. Their speed is on display, and they use space to create for those players and get the ball in space to those players.
“Coach Reid does a heck of a job building that offense and building it around the skill that he has. So it’s going to be a heck of a challenge for our defense.”
Mahomes’ father, Pat, was a major league pitcher for 11 years with six different organizations. And the younger Mahomes grew up playing baseball as well as starring on the gridiron.
The national pastime still is evident in Mahomes’ game. He plays quarterback like a shortstop and is ready to release the ball from any arm angle at any time.
It requires great discipline from defenders, who must never give up on any play.
If Mahomes is on the run, he’s always looking down field. And he’s not afraid to throw great distances across his body if that’s what the situation calls for.
Every receiver on every snap is a potential target. No matter the relationship to Mahomes on the field, it’s never safe to assume any receiver is out of the play.
“I feel like you need to have your eyes in the right place,” said Colts defensive back Quincy Wilson, who could make his debut Sunday night at safety. “He likes to do a lot of tricks with the ball and whatnot and kind of fool you a little bit. So I feel like we need to just really hone in on our skills and our rules and play sound football and be on top of the details with a guy like this.”
That’s doubly important because the Colts can rest assured Mahomes will be on top of his.
In addition to the incredible athleticism he displays on the field, the 24-year-old is a diligent student of the game.
He’ll have a plan for attacking Indianapolis’ defense, and the Colts can’t get caught up in watching the show.
“He’s a unique talent,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “He’s fun to watch. I’m not going to lie. Last week when we were playing the Raiders, I was watching a lot of Kansas City’s offense against them, and he made a couple throws that you just shake your head and you say, ‘How do you do that?’
“So we respect that, and like I’ve said before to you guys, I also respect who he is off the field. I think it’s just great for the league when you’ve got players that are that good but also are really pros on and off the field. But make no mistake, everybody can be beat in this league. Everybody can be beat. I don’t care how good you are. He’s great, but this is a team game, and it’s going to require our best team effort to beat these guys.”
