INDIANAPOLIS – With 1:56 remaining and the game in the balance Sunday afternoon, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich sent his offense onto the field and got a preview of the Atlanta Falcons’ defense.
Then he called time out and talked things over with his quarterback.
The home team faced third-and-7 at Atlanta’s 27-yard line with a chance to run out the clock and win the game.
Just as he had last week at Tennessee, Reich sent Jacoby Brissett back into the huddle with a run-pass option. And just as he had the week before, Brissett made the right call.
On a day when the 26-year-old quarterback held a coming-out-party of sorts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Brissett saved one of his best plays for last.
He ran a quick play fake to running back Marlon Mack and then rolled to his right. Tight end Jack Doyle broke free in the flat, and Brissett hit him in stride for an 11-yard gain and a game-clinching first down.
Two kneel-downs later, Brissett put the finishing touches on his 300-yard passing day of the season and a 27-24 victory.
“We just had a lot of confidence (in Brissett) from Day 1,” Reich said. “Everything about him … he’s still gotta prove it, and he’s doing it. He’s doing that. As great as he played today, we’ll tell him, ‘Hey, this is one great game. This is the standard.’ Not that you can play this great every week, but this is what we expect. And he’s delivering.”
Brissett was sensational on a day when he knew he would have to go toe-to-toe with former NFL MVP Matt Ryan and the high-powered Falcons offense.
Brissett delivered 16 straight completions to start the game, and Indianapolis (2-1) surged to a 20-3 halftime lead.
Ryan and the visitors found their footing in the second half and made things interesting, but this time the Colts were able to close out the game on offense.
A week ago, Indianapolis was forced to punt away its final serious drive and give the Tennessee Titans one more chance to march for a game-winning field goal.
That didn’t sit well with Reich, and he made finishing out the contest a focal point of this week’s practice.
The Colts did just that with a nine-play, 57-yard drive that picked up three first downs and drained the final 4:11 off the game clock.
“It’s just what we practiced,” tight end Eric Ebron said. “We want to end the game with the ball in our hands. If it’s a four-minute situation, we want to end the game with the ball in our hands. If we do that, we win the game. Then we don’t got nothing else to worry about.”
There was plenty to be concerned with throughout this one.
Top cornerback Kenny Moore left the game in the first half with a forearm injury, and all-pro linebacker Darius Leonard was out from the start after sustaining a concussion last week.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton joined the ranks of the walking wounded shortly before the end of the first half. It didn’t stop him from pulling in a 4-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left in the second quarter – his fourth of the young season – but it did keep him out for the entire second half.
Hilton was limited throughout the practice week while receiving treatment for a quad injury, but he caught a team-high eight passes for 65 yards before exiting.
“It happened a couple plays before that (touchdown),” Hilton said. “I kind of re-injured it. I kind of felt this … I wanted to keep playing cause I knew I wouldn’t be able to play again in the second half.”
Atlanta’s comeback began with an eight-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter. Ryan capped the series with a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper, and the deficit was cut to 20-10.
Ryan hit Hooper again for a 2-yard scoring strike with 13:51 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the deficit was down to three.
The Falcons (1-2) got big games from their biggest stars. Ryan was 29-of-34 for 304 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, and wide receiver Julio Jones racked up eight catches for 128 yards and one score.
But Indianapolis succeeded in making the Falcons take the long route to the end zone. None of Atlanta’s scoring drives was shorter than eight plays, and the final two – with the game on the line – required 26 combined plays and ate nearly 15 minutes off the second-half clock.
“We just executed, played our game,” said safety Clayton Geathers, who was responsible for the lone interception. “We know they got a great receiving corps, good (running) backs, a good quarterback, and we just had to go out there and execute.”
The Colts finally got a big day from Adam Vinatieri, who made all five of his kicks and got the scoring started with a 49-yard field with 9:30 to play in the first quarter.
Indianapolis added an 18-yard touchdown from Brissett to Zach Pascal and a 21-yard Vinatieri field goal to go up 13-0 with 5:51 left in the first half.
After Matt Bryant got Atlanta on the board with a 34-yard field goal, Indianapolis drove 64 yards in 10 plays for Hilton’s touchdown to end the half.
As the Falcons rallied in the second half, Indianapolis had full trust in Brissett to close out the win.
“I always feel like that with (No.) 7 behind us and the guys we have at wide receivers and running backs,” left guard Quenton Nelson said. “We can call anything. And I think Coach Frank feels the same way, too. He has a lot of confidence in his play calling and a lot of confidence in his players.”
The Colts’ responded to Hooper’s second touchdown with one of their most impressive drives. Brissett marched the offense 75 yards in 11 plays, and Mack capped it with a 4-yard touchdown run that included a pair of stiff-arms en route to the end zone for a 27-17 lead with 8:40 to play.
“I knew for a fact, if I take this outside, I gotta finish and make sure I get in the end zone,” Mack said. “And that’s what I did, man. Just believe in myself and going one-on-one against the corner. And I made sure I had to finish.”
Mack had 74 yards on 16 carries, including a 26-yard run to jumpstart the game-clinching drive after the Falcons closed the deficit back to three on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to a double-covered Jones.
But the day belonged to Brissett, who skipped off the field while the crowd roared after going 28-of-37 for 310 yards and two scores.
“We had the ultimate team game today,” Brissett said. “We played well in all three phases. We played well for 60 minutes. Obviously, in every phase, we have stuff to clean up. (But) I thought today was an exact representation of how we prepared.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.