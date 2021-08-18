WESTFIELD – For the past six practices, Carson Wentz has been a constant presence on the Indianapolis Colts’ sideline.
Most often spotted in the vicinity of head coach Frank Reich, the quarterback is constantly gesturing toward teammates and holding post play review sessions. Wentz is wearing a walkie-talkie clipped at his waist with an earpiece feeding him live play calls.
It's about as much involvement as one could imagine an injured passer having during training camp.
“He’s getting very antsy, very antsy,” Reich said Wednesday. “He’s wanting to push the envelope, as I would expect. But he’s gotta be patient and just stay focused on the mental side of it right now, and we’ve gotta let things take their course. But at the same time, there’s a time to push things, and we’ll keep doing that as it’s appropriate.”
Wentz began taking snaps in walkthroughs Tuesday evening and is expected to resume throwing soon, factors that continue to fuel the team’s optimism in his recovery. But there’s still nothing close to a firm timetable for his return.
Wentz is a little more than two weeks into a rehab process that will last at least five weeks and could stretch to 12, and the Colts certainly don’t need a reminder about the unexpected hiccups that can occur during recovery.
As a result, the team still is making no predictions about the quarterback’s availability for the Sept. 12 regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
“In a perfect world, we have a really good idea after that third preseason game (Aug. 27 against the Detroit Lions), and Carson would get to work two weeks going into the first game,” Reich said. “That’s a perfect world. The next perfect world is he only gets to work the game week, OK? And I don’t know if that’s going to happen. It could be Week 2, Week 3, that’s still to be determined. We have not pushed him. Everything’s going well, but we have not pushed him yet. So we’re gonna have to wait till we get to the point where we push it and see how things respond, and we just don’t want to do that too soon, too fast.”
In the meantime, Wentz does the most with what’s at his disposal.
Early in Wednesday’s 105-minute session, quarterback Jacob Eason threw a beautiful deep ball down the sideline to wide receiver Mike Strachan. The timing was a step off, and the pass bounced off Strachan’s hands.
As the receiver rejoined the group of offensive players behind the line of scrimmage, Wentz approached and went back over the rep. He likely was discussing smaller details of the route – the kinds of things that make the difference in gaining that one missing step.
It's a common sight, with Wentz having similar conversations with teammates and coaches throughout each practice.
“Several things, whether it’s a coverage, a key defender-type read, footwork,” Eason said. “You know Carson’s another one of those vets that has a lot of experience in different things. So if I drop back, I see something, maybe make a wrong read or throw the ball somewhere, I’m like, ‘Hey, what would you do on this play? Who are you looking at?’ That kind of thing.”
It's a process Reich takes seriously and something that goes back to his first stint on the Colts coaching staff from 2006-11.
Back then, head coach Jim Caldwell had a saying: “Put yourself in the moment.”
At the most basic level, the mantra is simply a reminder not to waste any reps. If a player approaches any situation with the right mindset, there’s a way to improve and get better with every play.
“There was nobody better at putting himself in the moment than Peyton Manning,” Reich said. “Feeling like you’re in the Super Bowl even through you’re standing behind the line of scrimmage, you’re not even in on the rep, do you have the ability to get a mental rep and make it feel like you’re in the game? And I think Carson’s doing a good job with that.”
