INDIANAPOLIS – The pastor in Frank Reich was evident Monday as he addressed the media before the Indianapolis Colts’ first practice since Andrew Luck’s stunning retirement.
The head coach often seemed to be talking directly to the cameras as he recounted the morning team meeting and the message shared by general manager Chris Ballard and himself.
It was a sermon delivered to a grieving fan base with an unmistakable message of hope.
Reich spoke of the paradox between honoring and respecting what Luck has meant to the Colts over the past seven years and being excited for the upcoming season that begins Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
He concluded with a callback to the climbing-Mount-Everest metaphor he used to bring the team out of its 1-5 funk a year ago, and he said Indianapolis is just starting its climb for 2019.
“There’s gonna be challenges along the way,” Reich said. “We know that for sure. That’s what climbing Mount Everest is all about. There’s nothing easy about it. Not one thing easy about it.
“But I can’t help but think back to an old saying that an old coach of mine used to say all the time, and that’s this: There’s no place I’d rather be than right here, right now.”
It remains to be seen what effect Reich’s message will have on his players on the field. But it’s already working in the locker room.
A healing needs to take place within the franchise as the shock of Luck’s retirement wears off and the reality of the road ahead becomes more clear.
Players have had more than two days to digest the news, and they’re ready to embrace new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
“We respect everything Andrew’s done,” linebacker Darius Leonard, one of the team’s youngest leaders, said. “We respect his decision. But now we’re focused on Jacoby being the starting quarterback, and we’re focused on winning these games.
“You can’t cope on Andrew not being here, we’ve gotta learn how to go on and make plays with or without him. So that’s our motto.”
Fans are unlikely to hear a similar vocal rallying cry from Brissett.
It’s not in his nature, and he’s determined not to change as he adjusts to his new role as the public face of the franchise.
The Colts certainly don’t want him to.
Brissett leads in his own way, with a big personality that stretches well beyond the locker and a sharp and often pointed wit.
As the scout team quarterback a year ago, he was famous for talking trash to the defense during practice.
And the defenders ate it up.
“Yes, that’s why we love him,” Leonard said. “He’s a competitor. He’s definitely a competitor. So we love seeing him go out there and talk trash, too. It motivates us. It makes us push even harder. So that gives him a better look. We definitely love it.”
It’s a trait Brissett carried over from his days at North Carolina State.
There he used to pick on a young freshman receiver by the name of Nyheim Hines.
Now a running back in Indianapolis, Hines often lined up in the slot for the Wolfpack. And Brissett jokingly complained he couldn’t see the 5-foot-9 target when he ran crossing patterns in the middle of the field.
“But he always found me the ball when I was running across the middle,” Hines said Monday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Nothing wrong with that.”
Left tackle Anthony Castonzo said it’s not just the defense who hears it from Brissett. He’ll talk trash to anybody on the roster.
Even the media is a common target. Ask a bad question, and it’s a guarantee the 26-year-old quarterback will call it out.
He’s the same way in the locker room. Miss an assignment, and a player can expect an earful from Brissett.
“He’s a straight-shooting guy, and he likes to have fun,” Castonzo said. “And he’s confident. There’s not much to not like about him.”
It’s a different style of leadership from Luck, who was often quiet and positive almost to a fault.
But it’s already having an effect in the locker room.
Even among some of Luck’s closest friends.
“Seven’s running the show,” wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said, referencing Brissett’s jersey number. “So he’s gotta go out there and just be him. If talking smack gets him in his game, then talk smack. We’re all for it, and we all wish him the best.
“I know I can’t wait to see him come out there. He’s been playing brilliant all OTAs, all training camp, and he’s getting his confidence. So it’s going to be fun.”
Reich reiterated his belief Brissett is a top-20 quarterback in the NFL.
It’s a conclusion he came to early on in his tenure as the Colts’ head coach.
He saw it on film, and he was even more convinced after meeting and talking with the man himself.
Even when Luck was healthy and at the top of his game, Reich rarely missed a chance to praise the backup quarterback.
Now, Brissett is needed like never before. And Reich is convinced he’s ready for the spotlight.
“He’s got great functional play strength,” Reich said, beginning a list of qualities he’ll look to highlight in his scheme. “In the pocket, he’s hard to bring down. He can extend plays, and you have to do that a lot in this league. When somebody rushes by you and the big defensive lineman puts his hands on you, he’s not phased by it. He can keep his eyes down the field. He’s got this toughness about him.”
And the moment is not too big for him.
Brissett learned of Luck’s decision before most of America. He had a long conversation with the former starter and came away with a deep understanding and respect for the choice Luck made.
Then the shock wore off, and the job took over.
On Monday, he ran the team in practice as the official starting quarterback for the first time since 2017.
But he’s been taking first-team reps since April. As much as things have changed inside the practice facility and out, Brissett’s role remains the same.
“Not at all,” he said when asked if practice felt different. “It’s not like I had to do anything different than I was doing for the last however long it’s been.”
One of Brissett’s habits last season was to rush down field and jump into the “team picture” with the defense after every forced turnover.
He saw himself as an honorary defensive back because of his work with the scout team, and the defense accepted him because of how seriously he took the job.
When Leonard saw Brissett strolling through the locker room Monday, he yelled at him not to forget about the defense now that he’s a starter.
Brissett laughed and said he wasn’t sure he’d have time to join the “team picture” anymore.
He’ll have other responsibilities of a more immediate nature every time the Colts gain possession of the football.
But the exchange was a telling example of Brissett’s charisma.
Teammates simply are drawn to him.
“He’s always a funny guy, not too serious, not too comical,” Hines said. “I think he’s a good balance of both, and I think he has a lot of great energy and positive energy around him. And when you have great and positive energy, that positive energy always finds people. It always feeds towards people.”
Thus, the healing begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.