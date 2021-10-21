INDIANAPOLIS – Football’s a violent game, and the people who play it fully understand the inherent risk involved.
But some injuries simply hit harder than others.
The Indianapolis Colts confirmed Thursday safety Julian Blackmon tore his Achilles’ tendon during Wednesday’s practice and will be out for the remainder of the season. The freak injury occurred during a non-contact drill and drew empathy from Blackmon’s teammates.
“That is the one part of the game that I wish I could, like, take away, especially those non-contact type injuries,” running back Jonathan Taylor said. “You play the game, you know there’s a potential chance I could get hit, I could get hurt. But when you have those non-contact injuries, that’s when – you just wish you could take those away from the game. ’Cause everyone loves the physicality of the game, and that’s part of the reason you play it, but you can go out there and still get hurt by not even essentially coming in contact with somebody, having a collision.
“It sucks, and you feel for him. And I know that there are guys in this locker room – especially from first-hand experience, some guys have had with that same injury – who will definitely reach out to him and be able to guide and help him through that process.”
Indeed, three Colts have rehabbed an Achilles’ tendon tear this year alone – running back Marlon Mack, left tackle Eric Fisher and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.
There are some common themes that emerged from their stories. It takes time to trust the heel again and mentally feel comfortable applying the torque necessary to make cuts and change directions at a moment’s notice. On a related note, explosion seems to be the final thing to return.
Mack has looked good moving laterally and changing direction, but he doesn’t seem to have his top speed back yet. Fisher has been able to find success in the running game, but he hasn’t been able to set his base and provide consistent pass protection.
The challenge is likely to be similar for Blackmon when he returns next season. If there’s good news, it’s that he appears to be a quick healer based on his rapid return from ACL surgery as a rookie. That experience also should help him deal with the mental rigors of his current rehab.
In the immediate future, it could be difficult for the Indianapolis defense to replace the versatile 23-year-old. He was enjoying a strong season with 34 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.
Veteran Andrew Sendejo – who is progressing through the NFL’s concussion protocol – and special teams ace George Odum are the most obvious in-house candidates to replace Blackmon. The Colts also signed veteran Josh Jones – a 2017 second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers – to the practice squad Wednesday.
Whoever gets the assignment will have big shoes to fill.
“That’s a huge loss, a guy that was playing at a very high level this season … someone who does everything right,” linebacker Darius Leonard said. “No matter what you ask him, he’s doing it. He always came in with a great smile on his face. The guy wouldn’t complain about anything ever. For him to go down in practice, that sucks. I hated it for him.
“It’s really a tough loss for our defense ’cause there’s nobody who’s (going to) ballhawk like he does. He has great ball skills. ... That’s going to be tough to find someone to take over his spot. So that’s a tough loss. I feel very bad for him.”
