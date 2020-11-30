INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez announced on his Instagram account Monday he has been diagnosed with cancer.
The 26-year-old did not perform his normal kickoff duties during Sunday’s loss against the Tennessee Titans, and head coach Frank Reich said after the game Sanchez was dealing with a “physical condition” that required “further evaluation.”
Hours later, Sanchez went public with his diagnosis.
Reich praised his performance against the Titans, during which he had a net average of 40.4 yards on five punts and pinned one inside the 20-yard line. The numbers appear even more impressive with the full weight of Sanchez’s emotional toll revealed.
“Like I said before it’s always God’s plan, and it will always be bigger than my plans,” Sanchez wrote on Instagram. “So grateful to be surrounded by doctors that helped me catch the cancerous tumor before it spread all over my body. I will be getting surgery on Tuesday, and I know that it will not be an easy bump on the road, but I know I have my amazing wife supporting me along with family and friends reaching out.
“Unfortunately, there are things you can’t control in life, and this is one of them. No plans or preparation would have gotten me ready for this kind of adversity, but like I told my wife, we can’t flinch. Keep striving to come back stronger than ever. Makes me sick that I’ll have to miss some time playing beside my brothers, but I know they will hold it down. I will be watching. Love y’all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.