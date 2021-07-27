WESTFIELD – It’s been nearly eight months, but the pain still seems fresh for DeForest Buckner.
The All-Pro defensive tackle contracted the novel coronavirus last fall and missed a critical showdown against the rival Tennessee Titans on Nov. 29. He felt helpless watching the Indianapolis Colts surrender 229 rushing yards in a 45-26 loss that ultimately decided the winner of the AFC South.
It’s not a feeling he ever wants to have again, and it certainly played a role in his decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this spring.
“I felt like I let my team down when I got (COVID),” Buckner said Tuesday as the Colts reported for training camp at Grand Park. “You can only do so much. You’re following all the protocols and this and that. It’s a virus, you know what I mean? Eventually, somehow it’s going to get you or whatever. If you haven’t gotten it, you’ve been very fortunate.
“It was terrible because I could have done my job that Sunday, and I was at home watching the game. I was frustrated. I knew I could have played a part and could have helped us win that game or whatever it is. And we had a number of guys out ’cause of COVID and stuff like that that game, too, and it was just frustrating.”
The subject of vaccination – and the NFL’s separate rules for those who do and do not take the vaccine – promises to be among the most divisive topics in the league just as it has been across the nation.
Indianapolis has one of the NFL’s lowest vaccination rates, with general manager Chris Ballard estimating a little more than 60% of the roster has been inoculated. That number reportedly was less than 50% just two weeks ago, and the league’s announcement of harsher protocols for unvaccinated players certainly swayed some minds.
As it currently stands – in a constantly fluid situation – vaccinated players will not be asked to wear masks outdoors, can eat in a common area instead of alone, will not miss a game solely on the basis of contact tracing and can take part in community service events as well as other public team functions. Players who have not been vaccinated largely must operate as they did in 2020.
“Truthfully, I really didn’t want to get vaccinated, but it was a business decision,” running back Nyheim Hines said. “The protocols and things like that – I just wanted to follow the rules.”
Teams that reach an 85% vaccination rate will have certain restrictions relaxed across the board, and the NFL has made it very clear it would rather not go through the rescheduling gymnastics this season that often were necessary a year ago.
Teams could be forced to forfeit games if they don’t have enough active players and a new date can’t be easily accommodated. Penalties in that instance include the “guilty” team paying for lost revenue and players on both teams forfeiting a game check.
The rules have been controversial and have the potential to cause rifts within locker rooms. But the Colts have tackled the issue head on.
They held a 90-minute Zoom discussion last week and allowed players to freely speak their minds.
Indianapolis has encouraged players to get vaccinated and will continue to offer educational materials and guest speakers, but Ballard vowed unvaccinated players won’t face repercussions beyond the NFL protocols.
“At this point, guys are going to make decisions as we keep going forward, and I’m sure we’ll continue to have more guys get vaccinated as we go forward, but now is about coming together as a team,” he said. “Whatever the circumstances are, we have to deal with it and move forward and handle it and come together as a team and get ready to win. This is an important camp, and we have a lot of work to do.”
The common theme among players Tuesday was respect. Those who spoke to the media emphasized the personal nature of these decisions and the importance of each man making the best decision for himself and his family.
Linebacker Zaire Franklin shared his personal reasoning. Travel is one of his favorite parts of NFL life, and he wants to enjoy his time in one upcoming city in particular.
“We play in Arizona on Christmas,” Franklin said. “My fiancé’s gonna come out and spend Christmas with me. I didn’t want to have a situation where I didn’t want to spend time with her. My fiance’s vaccinated. Her mom’s vaccinated. So it just made the most sense for me, personally.”
Ballard said there are leaders inside the locker room who fall into both camps. Veteran T.Y. Hilton is still undecided but said the team-wide conversation helped sway some players in the middle – especially the younger guys.
Wide receiver Parris Campbell was a late conversion. He has taken one COVID shot and is scheduled for his second.
Meanwhile, the team got a stark reminder last week even the fully vaccinated are not entirely immune. Head coach Frank Reich fell victim to a so-called “breakthrough” infection and will miss the early part of training camp.
It serves as a prime example of the challenges ahead and reinforces the players’ belief they must face the task together.
“It’s definitely going to be tough, but I feel like we did a great job last year with all the protocols and everything when there wasn’t a vaccine,” Buckner said. “And I think guys really took on that challenge, and it’s gonna be the same thing this year. Vaccinated or not vaccinated, everybody’s going to have to be safe, be smart, looking after the team first, and I think we have the right guys on the team to do that.”
