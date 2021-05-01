The Senior Bowl has long been a preferred pool of talent for Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard, and he dipped back into that well Saturday in the fifth round.
Florida safety Shawn Davis is a versatile heavy hitter with five career interceptions and a productive week this January in Mobile, Alabama.
“It was a very great experience for me, just being able to be coached by NFL coaches, seeing what it’s like being coached by NFL coaches and just having the experiences to play with different people and all the great athletes in college football,” Davis said of the annual all-star game. “It’s a great experience for me.”
The Colts were sniffing around the safety market throughout the offseason and selected Davis during a run at the position. He was the third straight safety picked during a run from Nos. 163 to 165 and was the fifth of seven players drafted at the position overall in Round 5.
Indiana’s Jamar Johnson went to the Denver Broncos with the pick just prior to Davis, and Cincinnati’s Darrick Forest started the run by going to the Washington Football Team at 163.
Davis played on all four special teams for the Gators, has a lot of experience in the Cover 2 scheme and can play both safety spots.
He’ll likely be used as a third safety in Indianapolis at the beginning, coming up into the box as an extra tackler in sub packages.
“I just felt like I was a great player to draft,” Davis said. “Whoever got me knew they was getting a steal. I never knew I’d end up in Indiana, but, hey, it’s a dream come true. I’m just ready to go and ball.”
