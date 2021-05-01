If nothing else, Mike Strachan is going to look good getting off the bus.
The Indianapolis Colts’ newest wide receiver stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 226 pounds. He puts that together with a relative athletic score of 9.22 on a scale of one to 10 that includes a 4.54-second 40-yard dash timed during West Virginia’s pro day this spring.
Strachan competed alongside the Mountaineers because his school – Div. II Charleston – didn’t hold a pro day. As a result, he wound up running the 40 under less-than-ideal circumstances.
“I really had to bench press right before going into a 40,” Strachan said after being selected with the 229th pick at the start of the seventh round of the NFL draft Saturday. “And, after putting up 20 reps on the bench and coming back and trying to run a full-speed 40, it’s hard to do. Especially with me being a bigger frame, a bigger target. I got a bit tight coming into my 40, but I knew for sure I could have ran faster because I did it before.”
The Colts are looking forward to testing Strachan’s limits.
He’s still raw as a receiver, having grown up in the Bahamas before moving to Virginia as a 16-year-old to finish high school. A star on the track as well as the gridiron, he drew no Football Bowl Subdivision offers but dominated when given the opportunity at Charleston.
In 2018, as a sophomore, he became the school’s first 1,000-yard receiver with 48 catches for 1,007 yards and eight touchdowns. A year later, those numbers leapt to 78 receptions for 1,319 yards and 19 scores.
History will never record what Strachan’s senior year in the Mountain East Conference might have looked like. The pandemic wiped out the fall football season, and Strachan opted out of the spring to enter the draft.
His next passes will be caught against NFL defenses.
“It’s every high-schooler’s goal to come out and be able to go D-1,” Strachan said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for me. Charleston was one of the schools that was patient with me. They loved me for who I was. They loved my game. They was interested. I took a visit. I fell in love with the coaches, the teammates and I just felt like it was the place for me. So I came in, I committed and here I am today.”
Strachan already has similar loyalty to Indianapolis after the team made his childhood dream come true.
It remains to be seen how much Strachan’s freakish athleticism will help him survive the jump up in competition, but he’s grateful for the opportunity to find out.
“I just appreciate (the Colts) giving me a chance,” Strachan said. “It means the world to me and my family.”
