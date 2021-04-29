Kwity Paye’s selection by the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night was met with immediate praise.
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah pointed out the Michigan product is his top-ranked pass rusher in this class, and franchise sacks leader Robert Mathis expressed his pleasure on Twitter while shouting out a former teammate.
“I got what I wanted and @CatoJune got what he wanted, #WeWin,” Mathis wrote, referencing former Colts linebacker Cato June – who also is a Michigan alum.
Paye was at home in Denver, Colorado, surrounded by family and friends when he heard the news he was selected with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round.
Speaking during ESPN’s telecast, Paye said it was a life-changing moment, especially for his mother – who worked nearly non-stop to put him through a private high school in Rhode Island.
“For family, she’s done working,” he said. “She’s retired.”
Born in a Guinea refugee camp during the aftermath of the first Liberian civil war, Paye immigrated to the United States as a baby. He’s named for his maternal grandfather, who was killed during the war.
On the field, Paye has plus athleticism that is evident in his 9.34 relative athletic score on a 10-point scale. Among the eye-popping numbers are a 35.5-inch vertical leap, 36 bench press reps and a 4.57-second 40-yard dash.
He has the strength to replace Denico Autry as the strong-side defensive end, if that’s the route Indianapolis chooses for him.
Paye recorded 99 tackles, 11.5 sacks and one forced fumble in four years with the Wolverines.
His most productive season came in 2019 when he had 6.5 sacks as a junior. Paye tallied 16 tackles and two sacks during the pandemic-altered 2020 season.
He is the first player taken in the first round by the Colts since Notre Dame's Quenton Nelson was drafted with the sixth overall pick in 2018.
