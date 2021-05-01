It took until the team’s final pick Saturday – No. 248 overall in the seventh round – but the Indianapolis Colts finally addressed the offensive line in the NFL draft.
The question now becomes where will Penn State’s Will Fries play?
The 6-foot-6, 309-pounder from Cranford, New Jersey, played a little bit of everywhere during his four seasons with the Nittany Lions. He made 26 starts at right tackle, nine at left tackle, six at right guard and one at left guard. The only season he played just a single position was 2019, when he started all 13 games at right tackle.
He spent his senior season as a bit of a utility man, starting six games at right guard and three at right tackle while earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in the pandemic-abbreviated campaign.
From Fries point of view, his versatility is an asset that helped him reach the next level.
“I think it’s going to help me a ton,” he said. “Being a guy who can play multiple positions and play at a high level at those positions, I think that’s one of my biggest assets. I think that’s going to help me out a lot going forward.”
With four of the five starters returning from what was one of the NFL’s best offensive lines in 2020, the Colts likely will give Fries room to grow. He could provide valuable depth at several spots during a regular season that will be expanded to 17 games for the first time.
“I talked to the Colts a fair amount throughout the (draft) process,” Fries said. “I felt like there was team interest in me going into today’s draft. I was just extremely blessed and lucky to have this opportunity, and (I’m) looking forward to making the most of it.”
