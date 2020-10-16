INDIANAPOLIS -- After closing their practice facility Friday morning in the wake of multiple positive test results for COVID-19, the Indianapolis Colts announced hours later retesting of the samples returned negative.
Four individuals within the organization were affected by the false positives. After consulting with NFL medical director Dr. Allen Sills, the team planned to re-open the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in the afternoon and continue preparations for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Colts have entered the NFL's "intensive protocol," a process that includes daily point of care testing, only virtual meetings and mandatory use of protective personal equipment (including masks and gloves) during practice.
If there are no further positive test results, Sunday's game will be played as scheduled with kickoff at 1 p.m. on FOX.
Last week, the league rescheduled eight games after outbreaks involving the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. Eleven of the 16 teams in the AFC have had at least one game moved from its initial date as a result.
Before Friday, the Colts had reported no positive tests for the coronavirus since two players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list during intake prior to training camp in July.
Indianapolis is scheduled to hold a closed practice Friday, and head coach Frank Reich is slated to address the media around 3 p.m.
