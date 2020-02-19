INDIANAPOLIS – Yannick Ngakoue is potentially the biggest fish in the sea when it comes to free agent pass rushers this spring.
But, despite his wishes, the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end is unlikely to hit the open market. There’s a good chance he’ll be hit with a franchise tag before the new league year starts next month, keeping him with the team that drafted him in the third round in 2016.
In the unlikely event Ngakoue is available, he might be the ultra-rare prospect for whom Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard is willing to set the market.
Over his four NFL seasons, the 24-year-old ranks 12th with 37.5 sacks, eighth with 85 quarterback hits and fourth with 14 forced fumbles.
Ngakoue also has the versatility to set the edge in the running game and has a profile similar to a younger version of Colts’ star Justin Houston.
In short, he’s the kind of free agent with the skill and age teams can build around the same way they would a draft pick. He’ll also be in extremely high demand if the Jaguars somehow let him slip free.
Here are five more pass rush options Indianapolis could realistically consider when the market opens March 18:
MATT JUDON, RAVENS
A full-time starter for the first time in 2019, Judon delivered a career-high 9.5 sacks, and his 33 quarterback hits ranked fourth in the NFL. Of equal or greater interest to Ballard will be Judon’s 11.3 percent hit rate, the second-highest in the league among pass rushers with at least 200 attempts.
The hit rate measures a player’s efficiency by factoring in the number of sacks and quarterback hits recorded per rush attempt. It’s a number Ballard often references when evaluating draft prospects, and it’s part of the reason Kemoko Turay is on the Colts’ roster today.
Judon could be highly sought after on the open market -- similar to former teammate Za’Darius Smith, who signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Green Bay Packers last year.
DANTE FOWLER, RAMS
Considered a disappointment for two-and-a-half seasons with Jacksonville, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft broke out in a big way last season with the Los Angeles Rams.
He registered career highs is sacks (11.5), quarterback hits (16) and tackles for loss (16), playing on a one-year “prove-it” deal. Still just 25 years old, Fowler could be enticing to several teams.
The Colts aren’t likely to shy away from the fact his big year came as a 3-4 outside linebacker in the Rams’ scheme. Houston made a seamless transition to defensive end with Indianapolis last year after playing eight seasons as an outside linebacker with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fowler’s track record prior to 2019 could be of greater concern. He missed his entire rookie season after suffering a freak injury in the spring and recorded just four sacks in two of the three seasons prior to his breakout campaign.
Still, his potential is obvious and might land him on Ballard’s radar.
VIC BEASLEY, FALCONS
The eighth overall pick in 2015 has already been told he’ll reach the open market by the Atlanta Falcons.
He led the NFL with 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 2016 and was named first-team all-pro, but that season is the outlier. Still, his production in 2019 was nothing to scoff at – eight sacks, two forced fumbles and 12 quarterback hits.
Ballard mentioned the need to add veteran leaders for a young defense during his season-ending press conference, and the 27-year-old former Clemson star appears to fit the bill while still being able to produce on the field.
MARKUS GOLDEN, GIANTS
Primarily a 3-4 outside linebacker throughout his five-year pro career, the 28-year-old bet on himself in 2019. After signing a one-year deal with New York, he registered 10 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits.
The Colts would shift his position to defensive end, but he’s another young veteran who could help fill a leadership void on the defense.
If nothing else, he should see a stronger market for his services than the one he encountered last offseason.
CARL NASSIB, BUCS
The 26-year-old former Penn State star fits the Ballard template of quietly producing largely underneath the radar.
His signing would make few ripples within the fan base, but has 12.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and 25 QB hits over the past two seasons in Tampa Bay.
Nassib has never started more than 12 games in a season and could fit seamlessly into Indianapolis’ rotation with Houston and emerging youngsters Turay and Ben Banogu.
