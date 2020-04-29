INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts officially released a list of 10 undrafted free agents signed by the team Wednesday.
It’s an important group annually, with at least one undrafted rookie making the initial regular-season roster in each of the past 21 years.
Here’s a look at this year’s crop:
Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia: A fan favorite for the Bulldogs with his booming kicks and thick, black-rimmed “rec specs,” it was a surprise Blankenship was not among the three drafted kickers. Ranked by many evaluators as the best available player at his position in this class, “Hot Rod” won the 2019 Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker. He connected on 81.8% of his field-goal tries (27-of-33) and all 46 extra-point attempts last season en route to first team All-SEC honors. A walk-on to begin his college career, Blankenship earned a scholarship as a sophomore. With veteran Adam Vinatieri still unsigned as a free agent, he’ll be given a chance to compete with incumbent Chase McLaughlin for a roster spot.
Kameron Cline, DT, South Dakota: A productive three-year starter in the Football Championship Subdivision, Cline’s draft status potentially was negatively impacted by the lack of in-person interviews and workouts this spring as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. He finished his career at South Dakota with 122 tackles, seven sacks and 22 tackles for loss in 43 games. Cline had a career-high four sacks and 10 tackles for loss last season. He’s entering a deep depth chart in Indianapolis where all-pro DeForest Buckner and former Notre Dame captain Sheldon Day were added as free agents this spring and Penn State’s Robert Windsor was drafted in the sixth round.
Kendall Coleman, DE, Syracuse: An Indianapolis native, Coleman has been tutored by former Colts star Robert Mathis and earns wide-spread praise for his work ethic and football character. He suffered a torn labrum during his senior season at Cathedral but still made 11 starts as a freshman at Syracuse. He tore his labrum again as a sophomore in 2017 and also battled a foot injury, but he rebounded with two strong seasons to finish his college career – finishing with a combined 80 tackles as a junior and senior, 12 sacks and 22 tackles for loss. With veteran Jabaal Sheard still on the free-agent market, Coleman is the only addition at defensive end so far this spring.
Farrod Green, TE, Mississippi State: Touted as a hard-nosed blocker, Green set or tied career highs in 2019 with 21 catches for 257 yards and one touchdown. A fifth-year senior, he appeared in 51 career games with 34 starts. Green enters a position group that has not received a lot of attention thus far this spring. Former starter Eric Ebron signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and former Chicago Bears starter Trey Burton has been the only addition to the depth chart. The Colts did not draft a tight end with any of their nine picks.
DeMichael Harris, WR, Southern Mississippi: A versatile offensive weapon who took the junior college route to the Football Bowl Subdivision, Harris had 541 rushing yards and five touchdowns and 346 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his final year at Southern Miss. He’s also a return specialist who took a kickoff back 100 yards for a touchdown last season. Harris’ hometown newspaper in Vicksburg, Mississippi, reported he chose Indianapolis over a free-agent offer from Pittsburgh because of the chance to compete for a spot on special teams.
Carter O’Donnell, OT, Alberta: A four-year starter at the University of Alberta, O’Donnell earned first team All-Canadian honors last season and was invited to participate in the East-West Shrine Game. He told his hometown newspaper in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, he’s been in contact with the Colts since December. The 6-foot-5, 313-pounder also had been in contact with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills before the NFL Draft, according to the paper. With versatile Joe Haeg signing with Tampa Bay as a free agent, there is a need for depth at offensive tackle.
Travis Reed, CB, South Alabama: A 6-foot-1 former wide receiver, Reed had four interceptions and 15 pass deflections in two years at South Alabama after beginning his college career in junior college. He led the team as a senior with three interceptions and 10 pass deflections. Cornerback is a position that has seen significant attention this offseason. Indianapolis signed three-time Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes and slot specialist T.J. Carrie as free agents and drafted Massachusetts’ Isaiah Rodgers in the sixth round. Third-round safety Julian Blackmon also has experience as a corner.
Donald Rutledge, S, Georgia Southern: After The Citadel wanted to move Rutledge to offense, he transferred to Savannah State for the next three years and finished his career with one year as a grad transfer at Georgia Southern in the FBS. He had 50 tackles, six pass deflections and returned his lone interception for a touchdown in 2019. Blackmon is the lone safety Indianapolis has added in the offseason thus far, while veteran Clayton Geathers remains an unsigned free agent.
Brandon Wellington, LB, Washington: The inside linebacker made 12 of his 14 career starts and was productive as a senior. He finished second on the team with 68 tackles and returned two fumbles for touchdowns. The Colts drafted Michigan's Jordan Glasgow in the sixth round and expect him to contribute on special teams. It’s a stacked position group with all-pro Darius Leonard, Anthony Walker, Bobby Okereke, Matt Adams and E.J. Speed among the experienced players returning.
Chris Williams, DT, Wagner: Another interior defensive lineman from the small-school ranks, Williams put himself on the NFL radar at the East-West Shrine Game. He had a productive senior season with 62 tackles, four sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. As mentioned with Cline above, he is joining a deep position group that has received a lot of offseason attention.
