The Indianapolis Colts signed an offensive tackle Monday, agreeing to a deal with former Los Angeles Chargers starter Sam Tevi, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
It’s not a signing likely to calm the nerves of fans made anxious by a relative lack of activity this offseason. The 26-year-old has a history of knee injuries and earned just a 52.9 grade from Pro Football Focus last season.
Still, Tevi has started 44 games over four seasons with the Chargers, including 14 last year at left tackle. He also started 28 combined games at right tackle in 2018-19.
Indianapolis has been expected to make a move at the position since Anthony Castonzo retired in January, and team owner Jim Irsay suggested last week the ideal scenario would be to find a long-term answer in the draft.
That could mean the Colts see Tevi as a potential swing tackle as well as a veteran who could force a rookie to earn the starting job.
Tevi began his college career at Utah as a defensive lineman but switched to offense as a sophomore. He started at left tackle as a junior and right tackle as a senior, displaying the versatility that has served him well as a pro.
A sixth-round pick in 2017, the 6-foot-5, 311-pounder was part of the same draft class as defensive end Isaac Rochell – the Chargers’ seventh-round pick that year out of Notre Dame whose free-agent signing was officially confirmed by the Colts on Monday.
Terms of Tevi’s contract were not immediately revealed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.