INDIANAPOLIS – In the face of a storm of public acrimony, the Indianapolis Colts are sticking with embattled kicker Adam Vinatieri.
Head coach Frank Reich confirmed during his weekly media session Wednesday the team worked out other options earlier in the week. But the final decision was made to stand behind the 46-year-old future Hall of Famer.
“Adam’s our kicker,” Vinatieri said. “(General manager) Chris (Ballard) and I have talked about the situation. … We have confidence in Adam. He’s not just our kicker. He’s a leader on our team. He’s a captain. His presence is important. We feel we need him going forward and have the utmost confidence in him.”
The Colts (5-4) have played nine consecutive games decided by one score to open the season, and they’ve outscored their opponents by just a single point on aggregate in those contests.
Vinatieri has been responsible for 21 unscored points with 11 missed kicks. He’s missed five field goals and six extra points, including one that would have given Indianapolis a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter of last week’s 16-12 loss against the Miami Dolphins.
That missing point came back to haunt the Colts with the offense at Miami’s 16-yard line in the final minute. Instead of being able to kick a field goal and force overtime, Indianapolis needed a touchdown to win.
Three incomplete passes preceded Brian Hoyer’s 8-yard completion to tight end Eric Ebron on fourth-and-10. That turned the ball over to the Dolphins and essentially ended the game.
A week prior, Vinatieri badly shanked a 43-yard field goal attempt that would have put the Colts ahead with a little over one minute remaining in a 26-24 loss at Pittsburgh. Several missed kicks also contributed to a 30-24 overtime loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.
Indianapolis also survived missed kicks by Vinatieri during a 19-13 win at Tennessee in Week 2 and a 15-13 victory against Denver on Oct. 27 that included a 51-yard game-winning field goal in the final minute.
Vinatieri’s struggles have raised questions about a double standard for accountability in the locker room.
Reich did not deny the kicker’s situation has been handled in unique fashion.
“Marv Levy used to say this all the time, great Hall of Fame coach, ‘You treat everyone fairly but not everyone the same,’” Reich said, referencing his former head coach during a decade with the Buffalo Bills. “I would think it makes sense and everyone understands, with 24 years of what he’s done, that there’s a sense where we believe in him. If you’re going through a rough patch, we’re gonna be a little bit more patient than normal.”
The obvious follow-up question concerned how the drama is playing out in the locker room.
Reich said he’s gotten “zero sense” of anything but full confidence in the kicker, and there is anecdotal evidence to back up that opinion.
Linebacker Darius Leonard vociferously defended the veteran after Sunday’s loss, asking an inquiring reporter how long he’d been kicking in the NFL and how many game-winning kicks he’d made. When another reporter asked a follow-up question, Leonard said the Colts aren’t listening to any outside noise.
On Wednesday, wide receiver Zach Pascal supported his head coach’s view of Vinatieri as a locker-room leader.
“He has so many years of experience that he can give to the younger guys, even me,” Pascal said. “He’s played in the NFL longer almost than I’ve been alive. So the knowledge that he has, the experience that he has in big games, that’s why he’s the GOAT. So he can pass on a lot of knowledge to us in this locker room.”
Still, the Colts have been looking at alternatives.
ESPN’s Field Yates reported kickers Elliot Fry, Greg Joseph, Mike Nugent and Nick Rose were brought in to try out Tuesday. It’s the second time this season Indianapolis has brought in kickers, but none have been signed.
“That’s Chris’ job,” Reich said when asked how the tryouts mesh with the team’s expressed confidence in Vinatieri. “He has a responsibility to the organization to always be evaluating. Everyone’s always being measured. Adam, me, every player on the team is always being measured all the time, every coach. And so that’s Chris’ job to always know what’s out there. I mean, that would be malpractice if he wasn’t doing that.”
So the Colts will move forward with the status quo.
Reich said there has been no discussion between he and Ballard about how long a leash Vinatieri will receive, and he indicated the kicker’s struggles will not affect the way he calls games down the stretch.
Indianapolis begins a critical three-game stretch against AFC South rivals at home Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Reich is comfortable leaning on Vinatieri again in the clutch.
“I feel like this is one of the greatest players of all time but, more importantly, one of the great leaders of all time,” Reich said. “This guy is a unique guy, not just as a kicker but as a personality and as a presence in the room. And then, thirdly, his mental toughness. I really, truly value that.
“And I just really believe in him. I believe this, whatever we’re going through, it’s just a phase, and he’s gonna help us win games and get to where we want to go.”
