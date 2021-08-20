The Indianapolis Colts will have a new starting quarterback for the fourth straight season when the Seattle Seahawks visit Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 12.
But the identity of that passer remains unknown.
The team remains optimistic Carson Wentz — acquired in a March trade from the Philadelphia Eagles — will heal from foot surgery in time to take the opening snap of the season. But this franchise hasn’t had the best luck with quarterback injuries in recent years.
That’s why the ongoing competition between young quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger matters. It remains possible one of them will be installed as the starter for the first two weeks of the regular season.
Eason took the lead in the race with a strong showing in Sunday’s preseason victory against the Carolina Panthers, but Ehlinger is expected to start Saturday’s second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Head coach Frank Reich hopes to name a winner in the QB derby before the final preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 27.
That would give Eason or Ehlinger more than two weeks to prepare for the Seahawks. If Wentz is healthy, he’ll likely need less time to get ready.
“He looks fantastic to me,” quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich said of Wentz’s training camp work before the injury. “He’s worked so hard in the offseason on his feet, his drops and getting used to our guys. He looked midseason form to me. Obviously, we’ll see what the rehab’s going to be, but he’s tough and he’s a hard worker and he’ll be back as fast and as relatively pain free (as possible).”
Quarterback isn’t the only area on offense filled with question marks. Left tackle Eric Fisher still is recovering from a torn Achilles’ tendon suffered while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs in January’s AFC Championship Game, and it’s unclear when he’ll be ready for a return to the field.
No one from the trio of Julien Davenport, Will Holden and Sam Tevi has stepped forward to give the coaching staff confidence in Fisher’s absence. And the offensive line also has dealt with injuries to Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly (elbow) and All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson (foot) — all of which could add up to a sloppy September while the first unit jells.
The Colts do have a pair of rising stars in running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to help take the load off whomever starts at quarterback.
But the biggest current reason for optimism might well be a defense led by All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and perennially underrated cornerback Kenny Moore II. That unit ranked eighth in the NFL in 2020 and has made no secret of its desire to crack the top five this year.
While the offense heals and grows together, it will be imperative for the defense to keep the team competitive.
“I would honestly just say that it’s about us coming together in camp and as a collective early on in the season to just make that jump from being pretty good to being elite,” linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “I think that’s just what we all have in mind. We all talk about just really wanting to be that overpowering, overwhelming, dominating defense. I think we were close, and last year we showed more flashes of who we wanted to be, and this year is more about truly being that elite defense, being the best defense in the league this year.”
If the defense can honor that goal, the team might yet have a chance at the ultimate prize.
“Any team in this league wants to win the Super Bowl,” Moore said. “That’s what we’re all talking about during this time. But it’s taking care of the little things (that makes the difference).”
