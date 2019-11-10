INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts finally ran out of next men up Sunday.
Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer threw three interceptions, Adam Vinatieri missed another critical extra point and the Colts suffered an embarrassing 16-12 loss against the tanking Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“Tough loss,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “Tough to swallow. Always tough to swallow, especially when we’re at home in front of our fans. Also tough to swallow after coming off of a loss last week. Just thought we’d come out with a little more energy and play a little bit better than we did.”
Reich gave credit to Miami coach Brian Flores and his staff and said the Colts were outcoached and outplayed.
The problems were especially apparent in the red zone.
The Colts penetrated Miami’s 20-yard line three times in the second half and came away with one touchdown and one field goal.
Hoyer was 3-for-10 for 12 yards in the red zone on the those possessions, and Indianapolis also carried the ball three times for 6 yards.
The Colts did briefly take the lead on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Hoyer to tight end Jack Doyle with 11:30 remaining, but Vinatieri missed the extra point, leaving the home team with just a 12-10 advantage.
Center Ryan Kelly said there was plenty of blame to go around.
“In my opinion, we should have scored so many points out there,” he said. “We just left a lot of points on the board. We got in the red zone a bunch of different times, and it was field goals. To win in this league, you’ve gotta score.”
Miami (2-7) responded with a 12-play, 45-yard drive to regain a 13-12 lead on a 48-yard field goal by Jason Sanders. Then Hoyer made one of the game’s biggest mistakes.
His first-down pass was behind wide receiver Zach Pascal, and Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham intercepted the ball at Indianapolis’ 35-yard line.
Three Miami runs gained just five yards, but Sanders made another 48-yard field goal to bring the score to the final margin.
It was a strong showing by the defense, which limited the Dolphins to just 229 total yards, but there was nothing to celebrate.
Linebacker Darius Leonard bounced back from a rough game at Pittsburgh with a team-high 13 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble. But he left feeling empty.
“We didn’t do enough,” Leonard said. “We didn’t do enough to get a victory. They scored 16 points. That’s still not enough. So I don’t think we played well. We didn’t play (well) enough to help this team win.”
That was especially true for Hoyer, who was signed after training camp to win games just like this.
He was 18-of-39 for 204 yards with one touchdown and the three picks. And he was unable to come up with a big play on the final drive.
The Colts (5-4) had a first down at Miami’s 16-yard line with 1:04 remaining after a 4-yard completion from Hoyer to tight end Eric Ebron. Needing a touchdown because of the missed extra point, the drive stalled there.
Hoyer threw incomplete to Ebron over the middle, then missed Chester Rogers and Ebron with overthrown balls in the end zone. On fourth down, he completed an 8-yard pass to Ebron that gave possession back to the Dolphins at the 8-yard line.
The veteran quarterback said he was trying to take advantage of single coverage on second and third down and give his receivers a chance to make a play at the back pylon.
“They played a lot of man coverage,” Hoyer said. “You’ve gotta make plays when they play man coverage, and we made a few, and there was some that we left out on the field.”
The Colts trailed 10-0 at halftime after an apparent Ebron touchdown catch on the opening drive was stolen away in the end zone by Miami safety Steven Parker.
Indianapolis’ other first-half drives ended with three punts, a turnover on downs at the Dolphins’ 45-yard line and an interception.
The pick set up an 11-yard touchdown run by Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick with 1:52 remaining in the half. That followed a 47-yard field goal by Sanders to open the scoring with 6:44 left in the first quarter.
“We always talk about playing great ball in all three phases, and we didn’t do that in all three phases,” Leonard said. “It definitely hurts.”
There was some optimism throughout the week starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett could play after suffering a sprained MCL in his left knee during the loss at Pittsburgh.
After strong practices Wednesday and Thursday, Reich simply didn’t see enough progress Friday to feel comfortable going with Brissett.
Instead, the Colts put a package together of 25 core plays Hoyer felt comfortable with and went with the backup. Indianapolis also played without top wide receivers T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell and top outside cornerback Pierre Desir.
Perhaps the sea of injuries and adversity finally caught up to the team, but Kelly said overconfidence against the struggling Dolphins wasn’t a factor.
“We knew they’re a good defense,” Kelly said. “They played well last week (in a win against the New York Jets). They’ve been kind of on the rise. So anybody can beat anybody any given Sunday. We just didn’t play well enough to win.”
