INDIANAPOLIS – Glass half-full: The Indianapolis Colts have won five of their last seven games to get back to .500, and the two losses during that stretch have come in overtime against two of the AFC’s top teams.
Glass half empty: Indianapolis has yet to win a game this season against a team with a winning record and has made the degree of difficulty too great on itself too many times this season.
Whichever side of the coin a fan falls on, the Colts (5-5) provided confirmation in Sunday’s bowling-shoe ugly 23-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“It wasn’t pretty, but that’s the way these (divisional) games go,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “Really proud of the guys, it took all three phases to win.”
The Colts sprinted to a 17-0 lead behind 93 first-quarter rushing yards from all-world running back Jonathan Taylor and a special teams touchdown.
The latter came off a blocked punt by linebacker Zaire Franklin that was recovered by fellow linebacker E.J. Speed following a three-and-out on Jacksonville’s opening drive. Speed picked up the ball at the 12-yard line, then showed the skills that made him a wide receiver and quarterback in college by racing to the end zone and stiff-arming a would-be tackler at the goal-line.
Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone told his charges all week he had a feeling there would be a chance to block. He was right, and it’s the third time in four seasons under his tutelage Indianapolis has scored off a blocked punt. The Colts also have two punt return touchdowns and a special teams safety on a punt under Ventrone.
“All the work you put in, all the time that you put in at practice — we practiced it this week,” Franklin said. “Bubba texted me on Monday saying, ‘Hey, Z, you’re going to get a block this week. I’m calling it right now.’ I had to prove him right. So I’m happy I had his back, got the block, wish I could have scooped it. But my boy E.J. got it. So (we) kept it in the linebacker room. That’s all that matters.”
The fun quickly ended for the home team.
A Jacksonville defensive front that flummoxed the Buffalo Bills last week in a 9-6 upset victory also dragged this game into the mud after the first quarter. Consistently winning one-on-one battles against a previously dominant Colts offensive line, the Jaguars (2-7) put quarterback Carson Wentz under constant pressure and plugged the holes in the early run defense.
Wentz was sacked just once, but he was hit eight times and spent the majority of the game running for his life. As a result, an offense that had scored 30 points in four consecutive games and earned a reputation for making big plays struggled to push the ball downfield.
Wentz finished 22-of-34 for 180 yards and had just one completion over 20 yards. After his hot start, Taylor was held to 23 yards on 11 carries and finished with 116 yards on 21 attempts.
After going ahead 17-0 on Taylor’s 4-yard touchdown run with 2:48 left in the first quarter, Indianapolis punted on seven of its next eight possessions. Those seven failed drives produced a total of just 32 yards on 24 plays.
“That’s a good defense,” Wentz said. “Definitely a frustrating stretch for us there kind of in the middle of that ballgame. They did have some un-scouted looks and some pressure looks that we were not necessarily prepared for, so hats off to them. We have to be better, obviously.
“I have to be better getting us in the right protections, those sorts of things. Shoot, that was a grind. But a win is a win in this division.”
While the offense was being taken to the woodshed, the Colts’ defense put together one of its best bell-to-bell performances.
Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished 16-of-35 for 162 yards, was sacked three times and was rarely a factor. But the Jaguars did put together a solid rushing attack, tallying 179 yards on 7.5 yards per carry and scoring two touchdowns on the ground – doubling Indianapolis’ season total in that category.
A 66-yard run by Jamal Agnew got the visitors on the board with 1:03 remaining in the first quarter, but Matthew Wright missed the extra point. He rebounded to nail a 56-yard field goal just before halftime, and the Colts led 20-9 at intermission.
Neither team scored in the third quarter before James Robinson’s 1-yard run with 10:34 left in final period made things very interesting. Lawrence converted the 2-point try with a shovel pass to tight end Dan Arnold, and Jacksonville trailed just 20-17.
Indianapolis then got two big plays to save the game.
The first was a 27-yard completion from Wentz to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. that converted a third-and-7 from Jacksonville’s 49-yard line with 2:56 to play. The catch capped a day in which Pittman made five receptions for 71 yards, and it set up Michael Badgley’s 37-yard field goal.
The second came from rookie defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo who stripped Lawrence on his first career sack on first down at Indianapolis’ 46-yard line with 1:02 left. Defensive end Kemoko Turay covered the loose ball, and the Colts were able to run out the clock.
On another weekend where upsets have popped up all around the NFL, Indianapolis was happy just to survive. It now faces back-to-back tough tests at Buffalo next week and at home against the reigning world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 28.
“There’s a lot of good teams in the AFC, but no one’s taken over. So why can’t it be us?” Reich said. “Why can’t the Indianapolis Colts take over right now? That’s our mindset. Why can’t we take over? So if we’re going to do that, we’ve got to prove it this weekend in Buffalo against a very good football team.”
