INDIANAPOLIS – Peyton Manning never did it. Neither did Marvin Harrison, Eric Dickerson, Marshall Faulk or Edgerrin James.
No player wearing an Indianapolis Colts uniform – Hall of Famer or not – ever had been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in consecutive months until running back Jonathan Taylor paired the November award Thursday with his October honor.
It’s just another way the 22-year-old is blazing new ground during a spectacular 2021 season.
“It means a lot,” Taylor said. “Like you just mentioned, all of the tremendous, excellent players that have come through, that’s the first time that’s happened. I’m really appreciative of it because of the men that have come before me and also grateful for the teammates that I have around me to allow that to happen.”
Taylor rushed for 556 yards and eight touchdowns in four November games, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. He added a receiving touchdown for nine total scores in the month and became such an offensive force the reigning Super Bowl champions made him the primary focus on defense Sunday.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sent an extra man into the box and run-blitzed regularly in an attempt to corral Taylor. It worked well enough during the first half – when the running back gained just 25 yards on eight carries – that Indianapolis never checked into a running play in the third quarter. The visitors erased a 10-point deficit during the period and went on to win 38-31.
But not without a scare from the NFL’s leading rusher first.
Cameras filming for HBO’s “Hard Knocks” captured left guard Quenton Nelson going up to head coach Frank Reich and asking for a “straight” run call prior to a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that featured eight carries and 53 yards for Taylor. Before that series, the Colts had been relying on RPOs to read the Tampa Bay defense and opting out of runs.
With Indianapolis trailing 31-24 in the final period, however, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles began dropping the extra defender into coverage. He was counting on an increasingly desperate Colts offense to throw the ball and looking for a game-ending interception. Instead, Taylor ran roughshod over the league’s No. 1 ground defense and capped the series with a 4-yard touchdown.
Nelson’s suggestion was not uncommon. Reich has an open-door policy and always seeks input from players, who have a different vantage point on the field. But it was emphatic, and it helped Indianapolis return to its smashmouth identity.
“A lot of them we’re just going to call (a run) and run it because we trust our guys, and we trust JT,” quarterback Carson Wentz said of running against a heavy box. “Hey, maybe that extra hitter is at 6 yards, but we trust JT to make him miss at the line or whatever. So, again, there’s criteria on every single play, and we’re not going to be perfect. We’re not going to get it right every time and get the right checks or all of that, but we walk through about every situation you can imagine.”
It wasn’t just the Bucs’ scheme or success against the run that made the difference Sunday. The reigning champs have one of the more difficult defenses to run against in large part because of the strength up the middle.
Defensive tackles Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh are nuisance enough, but with linebackers LaVonte David and Devin White behind them, the front seven becomes almost an impenetrable wall. White left Sunday’s game with an injury, but the remaining defenders were fearsome enough.
Faced with similarly heavy boxes – but the absence of so much incredible individual talent – a week earlier against the Buffalo Bills, Taylor rushed for a season-high 185 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries.
He was happy with both game plans and only prefers the Buffalo game because it resulted in a 41-15 victory.
“I just always believe in a coach just because, no matter who I play for, I believe they’re in that position for a reason,” Taylor said. “I mean, their job is to see what we can do better or put us in the right position for success. And I truly do believe that that’s what Coach Reich is doing. And Coach (offensive coordinator) Marcus (Brady), that’s what they’re doing each and every single week.”
That doesn’t mean he can’t appreciate Nelson’s unique influence.
When the three-time All-Pro went to bat for the run game, it only made Taylor more determined to succeed.
“If Quenton feels as though there’s something we can take advantage of on the field, and he comes up to me and he says, ‘Hey, this is what I’m seeing,’ I’m letting him know, ‘I’m with you 100%,’” Taylor said. “But do everything in my power in order to make it work.”
That’s a significant amount of influence.
After Taylor’s fourth-quarter touchdown, the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd serenaded him with “MVP” chants. There’s a solid case for the franchise’s first back-to-back offensive player of the month.
He leads the league with 1,205 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per carry and 14 rushing touchdowns. He’s also scored at least one rushing TD in nine consecutive games – a number one might think means the most to the team-oriented back.
“If we win, if that’s the touchdown we win the game, yes,” Taylor said. “But, if not, no. If there’s a game where I have zero touchdowns but we win the game by 30 points, then it’s a good day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.