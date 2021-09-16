NEW YORK – For the first time in the history of television’s most acclaimed sports reality franchise, "Hard Knocks" will present a multi-episode, in-season edition when HBO Sports and NFL Films team up for "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" this fall for an all-new primetime docuseries on the AFC South team.
Premiering Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. ET, the Emmy-winning weekly series will deliver its signature all-access coverage in the first show of any kind to document an NFL franchise in-season and in real time, following the Colts as they navigate the challenges of an NFL season and battle for a playoff berth. Additional episodes will premiere each Wednesday through the end of the Colts’ season.
"Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.
“We could not be more thrilled to bring 'Hard Knocks' and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season,” NFL Films senior executive Ross Ketover said. “Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series.”
'Hard Knocks' debuted in the summer of 2001 with the reigning Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens. In all, 16 memorable training camp editions of the 18-time Emmy-winning series have been produced. The Dallas Cowboys recently completed their third season of being featured on the franchise.
This all-new, in-season edition of 'Hard Knocks' will be the first appearance for the Colts on the series.
