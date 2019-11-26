INDIANAPOLIS – Eric Ebron’s locker still was fully stocked Tuesday. There even was what appeared to be a newly arrived package resting in front of the stall.
But the vociferous Pro Bowl tight end won’t be suiting up for the Indianapolis Colts again this season. Or perhaps ever again.
Scheduled to become a free agent in March, Ebron was placed on the injured reserve list Monday with five games remaining in the regular season.
His absence leaves another hole in a struggling offense that also has played significant time this season without wide receivers T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell, running back Marlon Mack and quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
All, of course, coming after the sudden retirement of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck a little more than two weeks before the start of the season.
“There’s a little bit to that in every year, I feel like,” tight end Jack Doyle said of managing the roster attrition. “But, yeah, it’s kind of hit us this year it feels like. But that’s part of it. Teams that stick together and teams with high character – which we have – get through these things. They keep playing, getting better in practice and that’s what we’ve been doing. I really believe that.”
Doyle, a Pro Bowler in his own right, figures to inherit the largest portion of Ebron’s role. He has 30 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns this season – not far off Ebron’s totals of 31, 375 and three.
Doyle also has the full support and confidence of the locker room.
“Man, like I tell everybody, he’s one of my favorite teammates of all time,” Brissett said. “He’s a beast out there. He does everything for us, everything right. (He’s) a guy that I think a lot of players on the team look up to.”
While the focus likely will be on Doyle, the Colts will take a team approach to replacing Ebron.
Third-year tight end Mo Alie-Cox has excelled as a blocker and looked like a rising star during spring workouts. He’ll receive a larger role moving forward, and Indianapolis also re-signed tight end Ross Travis – who has been on and off the roster since 2017.
That should provide the coaching staff with the depth necessary to maintain the versatility it prefers at the position.
Even though Ebron’s absence certainly will be felt.
“That’s definitely a playmaker for us, a guy that when he’s on the field you have to respect, and you can’t play some of the coverages that you want to play,” linebacker Anthony Walker said. “So we’ll definitely miss him at that aspect of it, but I think guys like Jack and Mo are ready to step up.
“Jack’s been great since he’s been here. Bringing in Ross, a guy we know very well – long, fast, can make pretty much every catch and get yards after the catch. So it’ll be a great opportunity for all those guys to step up.”
HEALING HILTON
After being on a “pitch count” last week as he returned from a three-week calf injury, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton spent the weekend at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for continued treatment.
Hilton experienced tightness in his calf during the 20-17 loss against the Houston Texans and lacked his customary burst. But he was feeling OK on Tuesday.
“It’s feeling good,” Hilton said. “It’s getting better every day. I’ve been getting treatment since that game. So just getting better (and) just trying to stay on top of it. It’s getting better. It’s feeling good. But I’ll be all right.”
The 30-year-old wideout isn’t sure when or if he’ll return to practice this week. And he’ll continue monitoring the progress of his calf up to Sunday’s kickoff against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“We’ll see,” Hilton said. “I’m just taking it day-by-day and see how things go.”
HALL OF FAME
Former Colts stars Edgerrin James and Reggie Wayne made the cut to 25 semifinalists for the Class of 2020 to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
James rushed for 12,246 yards and 80 touchdowns during an 11-year career that ended in 2009 with the Seattle Seahawks. He’s in his fifth year of eligibility.
Wayne, eligible for the first time, caught 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns in 14 seasons with Indianapolis.
The five-man modern-era class will be announced Feb. 1, the day before Super Bowl LIV in south Florida.
