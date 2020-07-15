INDIANAPOLIS – Undrafted rookies always face long odds in the NFL, but the deck could be stacked against them this summer like never before.
The loss of spring OTAs already has limited their opportunities to catch the eye of coaches in person. Now the league is considering cutting training camp rosters to 80 or fewer players from the usual 90-man limit, and preseason games could be eliminated all together.
In a year during which the COVID-19 pandemic has taken so much from so many, these are relatively small sacrifices. But they will make it more complicated for someone to continue the Indianapolis Colts’ 21-year streak with at least one undrafted rookie on the initial regular season roster.
It will be difficult but not impossible. In that spirit, CNHI Sports Indiana looks at five players who could keep the string alive:
RODRIGO BLANKENSHIP
The former Georgia kicker has the most straightforward path to the roster. He’ll compete with incumbent Chase McLaughlin throughout the preseason in what should be one of training camp’s most intriguing battles.
Blankenship has a history of succeeding as an underdog. He began his career with the Bulldogs as a walk-on and ended it last year as the Lou Groza Award winner, recognizing him as the nation’s best college kicker.
“Hot Rod” became a fan favorite at Georgia with his big leg and preference for sporting retro thick, black-rimmed “rec specs.” He connected on 81.8% of his field goal tries and 46 of his extra-point attempts last season on his way to first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors.
KENDALL COLEMAN
An Indianapolis native and pupil of franchise sacks leader Robert Mathis, the former Syracuse defensive end also could have numbers in his favor depending on how the depth chart plays out. Veteran Jabaal Sheard, who started 44 games over the past three seasons, remains a free agent and no other edge defender was added this offseason.
It still could be a crowded position group, headlined by veteran Justin Houston and featuring promising young talent in Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu. Defensive tackles Denico Autry and Tyquan Lewis also boast the versatility to play on the outside, further muddying the waters.
But Coleman, whose career with the Orangemen was slowed early by injuries, appears to be the type of high-motored physical brawler new defensive line coach Brian Baker enjoys.
CARTER O’DONNELL
If there’s one area of concern on the roster, it could be the depth along the offensive line – particularly at tackle. Le’Raven Clark, who has 12 career starts since 2016 but was inactive for all of last season, is the presumed front-runner as the swing tackle.
O’Donnell is the wild card. A four-year starter at the University of Alberta, the 6-foot-5, 313-pounder has been on Indianapolis’ radar since at least December. The abbreviated preseason could hamper his chances to prove his skills can translate against top-level competition, but he got a head start with an impressive showing at the East-West Shrine Game in January. He started at right tackle for the West after a strong week of practices.
KAMERON CLINE
The defensive tackle position is stacked, particularly with the addition of all-pro DeForest Buckner and Indianapolis native Sheldon Day this spring. But Cline’s productive career at South Dakota earned him top-30 workout invites from the Colts and Minnesota Vikings before the coronavirus shut down the draft process.
At 6-4 and 270 pounds, he recorded 122 tackles, seven sacks and 22 tackles for loss in 43 games for the Coyotes. Like O’Donnell, he could be hurt by a lack of opportunities against top-level talent, but his versatility as a result of playing in multiple defensive fronts could work in his favor.
DEMICHAEL HARRIS
Running back and wide receiver figure to be two of the more competitive position groups in training camp. Harris could throw his hat into both rings.
In his final year at Southern Miss, the JUCO transfer notched 541 rushing yards, 346 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns. But it’s his 100-yard kickoff return for a score that might be most important to his chances of making the team.
Harris told his hometown newspaper in Vicksburg, Mississippi, he chose the Colts over an offer from the Pittsburgh Steelers because of the chance to compete on special teams. He’s listed as a wide receiver on Indianapolis’ roster, but his ability to make an impact at multiple positions could at least earn him a longer look on the practice squad as a developmental talent.
