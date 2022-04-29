INDIANAPOLIS – Alec Pierce had a feeling there might be a horseshoe in his future.
He received a text from his barber Friday morning saying he believed the Cincinnati wide receiver would wind up with the Indianapolis Colts.
“He said it was a message from God,” Pierce said.
It took a little longer than anticipated, after a trade down of 11 spots that netted extra third- and fifth-round picks, but the Colts got the help they needed at wide receiver, selecting Pierce with the 53rd overall choice in the second round of the NFL draft.
“It’s a great team to join,” Pierce said. “You look at them last year, they had a great team and fell just short of the playoffs. They’ve got all of the pieces to go win a championship.”
On paper, he’s a very good fit for the Chris Ballard mold.
At 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds, he ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and served as a captain for the Bearcats.
During Cincinnati’s historic run to the College Football Playoff last year, Pierce caught 52 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. Over his three-year career, he had 106 catches for 1,851 yards and 13 scores.
Pierce was a late comer to offense. He played in the defensive secondary throughout his high school career and briefly practiced as a linebacker during his bowl prep at the end of his freshman season.
The Colts were interested early in the process.
Wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne was part of a contingent that traveled to the Cincinnati campus to try out Pierce and several of his teammates.
After that workout, Pierce received an encouraging call from Ballard.
“I got a call from the GM saying how great the workout was, just as a workout, and how impressed he was with our whole program,” Pierce said. “He was saying he understands how we won so many games just from how that workout went.”
Receiver was widely identified as a need position with only Michael Pittman Jr. having a productive NFL season to his name. Indianapolis did not add to the depth chart during free agency and was expected to add a target for Matt Ryan early in the draft.
In Pierce, they get an athletic wideout with an impressive resume off the field. He graduated in December with a degree in mechanical engineering and comes from an athletic family.
His father, Greg, played football at Northwestern. And his mother, Stephanie, played volleyball at Cincinnati.
One brother, Justin, played basketball for William & Mary and North Carolina.
Pierce himself was a multi-sport athlete in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, helping his team to a state volleyball championship and setting school records on relays and in the triple-jump on the track.