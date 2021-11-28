INDIANAPOLIS – Tom Brady ripped out the Indianapolis Colts’ hearts again. But this time the 44-year-old quarterback had plenty of help.
Leonard Fournette rushed 17 times for 100 yards and scored four touchdowns, including a game-winning 28-yard run with 20 seconds remaining as the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied for a 38-31 victory Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Brady – who finished 25-of-34 for 226 yards with one touchdown and an interception – improved to 16-4 all-time against the Colts. This one included a comeback from a 10-point second-half deficit and five turnovers by the home team.
The latter stat was the killer.
“We always say we’ve got to protect the football first and foremost, and against good teams, no doubt the room for error is small,” Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz said. “… You’re not going to win many ball games when you turn it over five times.”
The Colts (6-6) appeared to be in control of the contest with a first down at Tampa Bay’s 20-yard line and a 24-14 lead early in the third quarter. Then the avalanche of turnovers really began.
Wentz was sacked by Bucs defensive end Shaq Barrett, who also knocked the football out of the quarterback’s grasp and recovered the fumble at his own 35-yard line.
On first down from the 48-yard line three plays later, Indianapolis’ other major malfunction reared its ugly head – penalties. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was called for pass interference, moving the ball to the Colts’ 15-yard line. Fournette capped off the drive two plays later with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Like a bad movie playing on repeat, a similar scenario played out over the next two possessions.
On second-and-3 from Tampa Bay’s 46-yard line, Wentz threw a 50-50 ball intended for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. But Tampa Bay safety Antoine Winfield adjusted to the ball, made the interception at his own 5-yard line and returned it to the 35.
Brady marched the Bucs (8-3) to Indianapolis’ 12-yard line before a sack by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner appeared to short-circuit the drive. Tampa Bay got 9 yards on second-and-17 when Brady connected with tight end Rob Gronkowski, who finished with seven catches for 123 yards. But it looked like the drive would end with a field goal after defensive end Kemoko Turay got early pressure and Brady’s third-down pass fell incomplete in the end zone.
Then the flag came out. Cornerback T.J. Carrie was called for pass interference, and running back Ronald Jones scored from the 1-yard line on the next snap to put the Bucs in front 28-24 with 1:06 remaining in the third quarter.
“The one on T.J., I feel like Brady makes a good play because what happens is we got such good pressure, he’s just getting rid of it,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “He’s just trying to throw it. It’s really a savvy play. He throws the ball early just to get it in the vicinity (of a receiver) and so – it didn’t feel like anything to me. It felt like it was a throwaway deal. It was just incidental contact.
“I’ll have to look at it more closely. I have no complaints about the officiating this year. I think it’s been pretty good.”
The next drive is the one Indianapolis likely would most like to have back.
Wentz threw an incompletion on first down and scrambled for a 4-yard gain on second down. But he fumbled at the end of the play, and the recovery set up a third-and-12 that became a third-and-17 after a false start.
The third-down play never had a chance, with Wentz scrambling for 2 yards under heavy pressure before the Colts punted the ball away. That was part of a stretch of 26 consecutive plays without a handoff to Jonathan Taylor.
“I knew we were passing it more, obviously,” tight end Jack Doyle said. “You got to give (Tampa Bay) credit. We knew this going in the game. They do a good job and take pride is making the runs not look like good looks. That’s what (defensive coordinator) Todd Bowles’ defenses do. So we had to throw it a little bit, and I think it opened up a little bit.”
But Indianapolis still couldn’t get out of its own way.
The defense forced a punt on the ensuing drive, but running back Nyheim Hines muffed the fair catch and the Bucs recovered at the 19-yard line. The defense again held to force a 25-yard field goal, but Tampa Bay’s lead grew to 31-24 with 10:06 remaining.
The Colts answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Taylor that tied the game with 3:29 to play and extended the running back’s streak to nine games with at least one rushing touchdown. He finished with 16 carries for 83 yards and added three catches for 14 yards, leaving him just 3 yards shy of his ninth straight game with 100 yards from scrimmage.
All that set the stage for another game-winning drive from Brady.
Taking over at his own 25-yard line, he completed a couple of quick passes for a first down. After a false start penalty, Fournette ran for 11 yards, and Brady completed a 6-yard pass to Cameron Brate for another first down.
A 13-yard swing pass to Fournette put the Bucs on the cusp on field goal range at Indianapolis’ 39-yard line, and Fournette ran for 8 yards on the next snap to force an Indianapolis timeout.
Wide receiver Chris Goodwin caught a 3-yard pass for a first down at the 28, setting up Fournette’s game-winning run.
Rodgers nearly pulled off a miracle, returning the ensuing kickoff 71 yards to Tampa Bay’s 32-yard line. But Wentz – who was 27-of-44 for 306 yards with three touchdowns and two picks – threw incomplete on first down before a last-second heave intended for Pittman was intercepted as time expired.
Close, but not good enough to beat the defending champs.
“There’s no consolation prize for going toe-to-toe,” Tayor said. “We’ve got to find a way to get better, to get over that hump because those guys, they’ve got what we want, and they did it last year. We know what we have to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.