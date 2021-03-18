Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.