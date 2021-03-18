Carson Wentz did not appear to be a broken man Thursday.
As he prepared to face the media for the first time as the Indianapolis Colts quarterback, the 28-year-old was smartly dressed with a blue sport coat and a crisp white dress shirt. His eyes sparkled, and his smile displayed the excitement for his fresh start.
Wentz even handled the first unexpected setback with aplomb. When a technical glitch made it impossible to hear the first question, his smile only grew wider.
“Gotta love these Zoom press conferences,” Wentz said.
Once the audio issues were straightened out, there was no sign of the frustration or crisis of confidence reports suggested were so prevalent during his final season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Wentz was benched 12 games into a 4-11-1 season that saw head coach Doug Pederson fired and likely ushered in a new era for a franchise that celebrated a Super Bowl title just three short years ago. He threw just 16 touchdown passes and tied for the league-lead with 15 interceptions.
While Wentz didn’t want to dive very deeply into an autopsy of the 2020 season in Philadelphia, he admitted there are things he wants to improve upon during this offseason. And he acknowledged the road ahead won’t be obstacle-free.
“I’m not a perfect human being,” Wentz said. “I’m gonna make mistakes. I’ve made mistakes in the past, and I’m gonna learn from all of those things and try and be the best man, the best husband, father, teammate, quarterback, all of those things that I can be. But I won’t be perfect.
“I’ll tell everyone right now I won’t be perfect. I’m gonna make mistakes. I have flaws. But I’m gonna do everything I can to be the best I can be.”
The Colts did their due diligence on Wentz’s previous mistakes. Head coach Frank Reich, of course, has first-hand experience after working as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator during the quarterback’s first two seasons.
But Indianapolis’ front office still talked with trainers and equipment managers – the people who work with players day-to-day – and turned over every stone to learn what kind of person and player they’d be investing in. They came away confident they were heading in the right direction.
“I really think that he can be that guy that’s the centerpiece and the guy that’s gonna be around with these teams that we put together for the next decade that give the Colts a chance for greatness,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said. “I really feel that, and honestly when you dig, dig, dig and look for things that could give you pause, it’s really hard to find those things. Carson’s just viewed as an outstanding competitor, a great teammate.”
Of course, much of the excitement is emanating from the head coach’s office.
Wentz had his best season in 2017, completing 60.2% of his passes for 3,296 yards with 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions before a knee injury cost him the final three regular-season games and the entire Super Bowl run.
But it’s not just the scheme and the tangible on-field benefits that have Wentz excited about reuniting with Reich in Indianapolis. Reich was part of the Philadelphia contingent that traveled to Fargo, North Dakota, to work the quarterback out before the 2016 NFL draft.
The two men had an instant connection based on their faith and shared values.
“It was natural,” Wentz said. “And then finally getting to work with (Reich) for two years and – not just the personal side of things, which we knew we had a great relationship with that – but the X’s and O’s of football and how we see the game and how we can kind of have healthy discussions and disagreements but really challenge each other and ultimately make each other better.
“It was a lot of fun, and that’s something I’m super excited about, getting to work with him again. Because I have the utmost respect for the man that he is, the friend that he’s been to me as well but also the coach that he is as well.”
That bond is the source of a lot of the optimism within the organization.
Reich has a reputation for getting the best out of quarterbacks, burnishing it last year by helping aging Philip Rivers to complete 68% of his passes for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his final NFL season.
But the team’s growing expectations also are based on the faith they have in Wentz as a player.
“I tell you, the excitement in the building in talking to Frank Reich, I wish you guys could hear his voice and the things we’ve talked about to this point because I really don’t see a lot of weaknesses in Carson’s game, in his leadership and everything he brings to the table,” Irsay said. “I think they’re all strengths, all a main reason that he was the second pick in the draft, a main reason that he was really close to having that incredible year of being an MVP and Super Bowl champion. The injury came in. Those things happen, but he’s healthy, and he’s very excited to be here, and we’re excited to have him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.