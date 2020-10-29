INDIANAPOLIS – T.Y. Hilton has never enjoyed much success against the New England Patriots.
In three career games against Bill Belichick’s crew, the veteran wide receiver has just 15 receptions for 198 yards and an average of 7.92 yards per target. He has scored three touchdowns in those contests, but he hasn’t had the game-changing impact that has marked the majority of his nine-year NFL career.
Those are relevant numbers this week as the Indianapolis Colts prepare to visit the Detroit Lions, coached by long-time Belichick disciple Matt Patricia.
“He’s a New England guy, so they definitely do that (style of defense),” Hilton said during a video call Thursday. “A lot of man, a lot of man coverages, a lot of grabs, a lot of holds, make the refs call it. That’s just how New England, the Lions, the Dolphins -- I know Belichick, that’s how he plays.”
It's a strategy the 30-year-old receiver has seen often this season and one the Lions would do well to attempt to replicate. Hilton does not have a 100-yard game or a touchdown reception through the first six games.
He’s averaging just 12.1 yards per reception – the second-lowest total of his career – and catching just 54.1% of his targets – his third-worst figure in that category.
The result has been a career-low 6.5 yards per target and lingering questions about how effective the aging speedster still can be.
Hilton is scheduled to become a free agent in March, but he insists his contract status isn’t on his mind.
“I don’t think about that,” he said. “My work speaks for itself. If they want me back, they’ll bring me back. If not, then I guess I gotta go somewhere else. But at the end of the day, I’m not pretty much worried about that.
“I’m just worried about us winning, finding a way for us to win and get back to making explosive plays. When the ball comes my way, I just gotta make a play. That’s about it.”
The truth is more complicated.
Hilton made plenty of plays when the ball came his way during the Colts’ 31-27 come-from-behind victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 18. But he had a touchdown catch and another long gain erased by penalties, and officials ruled he did not get a second foot inbounds before making an early catch along the sideline.
If those three plays had counted, Cincinnati could have been considered a long-awaited breakout game.
Instead, Hilton finished with one catch for 11 yards.
He does lead the team with 242 yards on 20 receptions, but the easy chemistry he showed with new quarterback Philip Rivers during training camp has yet to transfer to game day.
There are many potential explanations for that. Injuries to Parris Campbell, Mo Alie-Cox and Michael Pittman Jr. have allowed defenses to focus more attention on Hilton, and that attention often has taken on a highly physical flavor.
Hilton already has drawn four flags for pass interference, resulting in 72 additional yards for the Colts’ offense.
“As a wide receiver, as a spectator, you look at that,” Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “Those don’t count for your total yards when the game is done, but we sure as heck – when we get a pass interference, it gets us 40 yards, we sure as heck account for it. That’s like an explosive play for us.”
Even if it lacks the resulting energy boost.
The Colts rank 10th in passing yards (1,591) this season but are 26th in touchdown passes (7). The latter figure is where Hilton’s declining production has been most acutely felt.
Despite being limited to just 10 games by injuries in 2019, Hilton still managed to score five touchdowns and was on pace to break his career high of seven. Those are the game-turning plays he needs to make, and he believes he’s closer than the raw numbers make it appear.
As he prepares for a defensive scheme that has consistently caused him headaches, Hilton remains steadfast he can again be a difference maker as Indianapolis seeks its second playoff berth in three years.
“If I have a breakout game, I feel like we’ll win,” Hilton said. “Feel like I’m close. Just gotta play through the calls. Sometimes I get them. Sometimes I don’t But I just gotta play through it, create my separation and then just make it clear for me. But I’m ready to go.”
INJURY REPORT
Concern shifted to center Ryan Kelly on Thursday as the stalwart anchor on the offensive line sat out practice with a knee injury. He was seen taking mental reps during the early period of practice open to media, and he was a limited participant Wednesday.
There aren’t many details on Kelly’s injury, but his status will bear monitoring Friday.
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) returned to limited participation after missing the win against the Bengals and sitting out Wednesday’s practice. Linebacker Darius Leonard, who missed the last two games before the bye with a groin injury, returned to full practice.
Asked during a video call earlier in the day whether he’ll be ready to go Sunday, the all-pro linebacker smiled and said, “We shall see.”
