Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will start Saturday's road game against the Buffalo Bills.
The results aren't as important for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson right now as the process.
Notebook for Practice Day 9.
Notes from Monday's off day at Colts Camp.
Notes from Practice Day 8.
Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson threw three touchdown passes and ran in a 2-point conversion Sunday to cap a week that displayed the gro…
Notes from Practice Day 7.
Shaquille Leonard practice in full-team drills in pads for the first time this summer Saturday.
Notes from Practice Day 6 on Thursday at Colts Camp.
After a sluggish practice Tuesday, rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson showed he can overcome adversity during a sloppy Thursday session.
