INDIANAPOLIS – Deshaun Watson won’t be the next starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.
That’s about the only concrete takeaway from Monday – the first day NFL teams were allowed to reach agreements with free agents outside their own building.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Colts put in a call to speak with the soon-to-be-departing Houston Texans quarterback, but the request was quickly denied by their AFC South rivals.
The result wasn’t unexpected, but it did represent the biggest news of a quiet day for Indianapolis at the game’s most important position.
Trade talks reportedly are ongoing between the Colts and San Francisco 49ers, centered around quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 30-year-old passer is recovering from shoulder surgery but is expected to be healthy in time to participate in training camp in July.
Garoppolo also is entering the final year of his contract, so any acquiring team likely will need to work out an extension. The Athletic’s Mike Sando reported Monday the Niners could wait until training camp to make a trade and also haven’t ruled out retaining Garoppolo as the starter.
However, San Francisco can get $25 million in salary cap relief by releasing Garoppolo.
Indianapolis also is believed to have interest in Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota and New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.
The pair were taken with the top two picks in the 2015 NFL draft, with Winston going No. 1 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 28-year-old completed 61.3% of his passes for 19,373 yards with 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions over five seasons with the Bucs before being replaced by Tom Brady in 2020.
He spent the last two years with the Saints, making seven starts last year and completing 59% of his throws for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and three picks. A torn ACL ended his season Oct. 31, but the Saints are believed to have interest in bringing Winston back into the fold if they fail to acquire Watson.
Mariota completed 62.9% of his passes for 13,207 yards with 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions in five seasons after being drafted with the No. 2 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. The 28-year-old spent the last two years as the backup to Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders.
In 11 games with the Raiders, Mariota has completed 60% of his throws for 230 yards with one touchdown and one pick.
Garoppolo has completed 67.7% of his passes for 11,852 yards with 71 touchdowns and 38 interceptions in eight seasons with the New England Patriots and San Francisco. He’s made 45 starts over five seasons with the Niners, compiling a 31-14 record and helping the team reach Super Bowl LIV.
The NFL’s “legal” tampering period continues Tuesday with the new league year opening at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Teams must be in compliance with the salary cap at that time, and all trades and contract details previously agreed to will become official.
MORE MO
The Colts did make one move Monday, re-signing tight end Mo Alie-Cox to a three-year deal reportedly worth $18 million.
The 28-year-old former Virginia Commonwealth basketball star has played in 57 games with 16 starts over four seasons for Indianapolis. He caught 24 passes for 316 yards and a career-high four touchdowns last season and has 70 receptions for 936 yards and eight scores overall.
Alie-Cox has made his greatest impact as a blocker in the running game, a role made all the more important by the retirement of Jack Doyle last week.
GIANT DEPARTURE
Mark Glowinski is on his way to New York after signing a three-year contract reportedly worth $20 million with the Giants.
The 29-year-old was a key contributor to the turnaround of the offensive line, making 55 starts at right guard over four seasons after being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks in 2017.
Originally a fourth-round pick by Seattle in 2015, Glowinski has played in 95 games with 74 starts over seven NFL seasons.
STAFF PICKS
Indianapolis officially announced its 2022 coaching staff, which includes an entirely new crew on defense and 10 assistants who are either new to the team or will take on new roles.
The new hires on defense are Ron Milus as defensive backs coach, Richard Smith as linebackers coach, Nate Ollie as defensive line coach, former safety Mike Mitchell as assistant defensive backs coach and former linebacker Cato June as assistant linebackers coach.
Two-time Hall of Fame finalist and former Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne was hired as wide receivers coach, and Brian Bratton was hired as offensive quality control coach.
Parks Frazier has been elevated to pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Matt Raich will serve as the assistant defensive line coach and Tyler Broyles has been named offensive quality control coach/assistant to the head coach.
