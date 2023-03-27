Lamar Jackson made it clear Monday he’s open to a new home in the NFL.
Hours later, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard made it known his team is listening.
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback took to Twitter just before noon and posted “a letter to my fans.”
In the four-tweet thread, Jackson promised to “personally answer” fans’ questions and offered an update on his contract status. The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson on March 7, guaranteeing him a $32.4 million salary for 2023 while allowing negotiations to continue on a long-term deal.
Any of the other 31 teams can sign Jackson to an offer sheet, and Baltimore has the right to match. If the Ravens choose not to, they will receive two first-round picks as compensation.
It seems likely the 26-year-old former NFL MVP could command even greater compensation in an open trade auction, but no team has publicly jumped into the market. Yet.
Speaking to media at the annual NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, Ballard confirmed interest in Jackson without offering any specific details.
“Any time a special player is available – which he is – you’ve got to do the work,” Ballard said, according to Colts.com. “And that’s where – I’m not going to get into deep discussions on where it’s at or what we’re doing or what we might do. But I’ll tell you he’s a really good player, really special player. But you never know how any of this will work out.”
Earlier in the day, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback attempted to clarify his own intentions.
Jackson has no agent and represents himself in contract negotiations. He wrote that he requested a trade March 2 and that Baltimore “has not been interested in meeting my value.”
Jackson noted his dream remains “to help a team win the Super Bowl” and wrote he’ll remain close to Ravens fans and the state of Maryland no matter where his career takes him.
It was the latest wrinkle in a saga that dates back more than a year.
Jackson played last season under the $23 million fifth-year option in his rookie contract after he and the Ravens failed to come to terms on a long-term deal.
A knee injury forced the quarterback to the sideline for the final five games of the regular season and a wild-card playoff loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. But Baltimore spent most of the first three months of the offseason focused on contract negotiations and denying any interest in trading Jackson.
“I covet quarterbacks, and I covet great players,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said March 1 at the NFL Scouting Combine, a day before Jackson says he made his trade request. “And I love Lamar. So (a trade) has not factored in one time with me. We want to do what’s best for the club. We’re trying to do what we can for Lamar. We want to make everybody happy.
“We want to make the Ravens happy. I want to make (owner) Steve (Bisciotti) happy. I want to make Lamar happy. I want to make our fans happy.”
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Baltimore and Jackson continued to negotiate at least through March 20 with no clear progress. On Thursday, the NFL warned teams against negotiating with an “uncertified person” allegedly speaking on behalf of Jackson.
Jackson denied the man – a business partner named Ken Francis – ever engaged in contract negotiations with any team.
On Monday, the quarterback made his trade request public and appeared to be prepared to cut ties with the Ravens.
Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and rushed for 1,206 yards during his MVP season in 2019.
He’s 45-16 in five seasons as a starter for Baltimore but has missed 10 combined games due to injuries over the past two years.
Jackson has completed 63.7% of his passes for 12,209 yards with 101 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. He’s also rushed 727 times for 4,437 yards and 24 scores.
Despite his trade request, Jackson remains essentially a restricted free agent with the Ravens controlling his immediate future.
“Any time at that position when you got a chance to acquire a guy, you to do your work on it to see if it’s doable,” Ballard said according to Colts.com. “Sometimes it is. Sometimes it’s not.”