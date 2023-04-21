INDIANAPOLIS – As the Indianapolis Colts prepare for their most important draft pick since 2012, general manager Chris Ballard is at peace.
He is widely expected to select a quarterback with the fourth overall pick on Thursday – or perhaps even trade up one spot to make the pick – and set the course for the franchise for the next decade-plus.
But, despite the uncertainty surrounding the three picks ahead of the Colts and the flaws inherent in each of the top four quarterback prospects, Ballard isn’t letting anyone see him sweat.
The hay is in the barn, as the old saying goes, and he’s excited to watch things play out.
“I think you all feel the pressure more than I do sometimes,” Ballard told the media Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “When you do the work, the pressure is not as great as what people make it out to be. It doesn’t mean you’re always going to be right. But when you put the work in, there’s not a lot of angst within you. I don’t know if that makes sense to you all.
“We were all in college at some point, and there was at some point where we went to take a college test and we didn’t do squat. Like, we didn’t prep for it. We didn’t do anything. Well, damn right there are beads of sweat. You are trying to BS your way through the test and hope you can get a ‘C.’ When you study for the test, you walk in, you do it and you do really well.”
There’s little consensus on how the quarterbacks will come off the board next week.
The current thinking has Alabama’s Bryce Young as the favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers. But which quarterback is taken second? And where does he land?
The Houston Texans, long believed to be poised to add a passer of their own, now appear ready to trade the No. 2 pick or select a star defender like Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. or Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson.
At No. 3, the Arizona Cardinals also are believed to be shopping the pick or looking to add a defensive star for new head coach Jonathan Gannon – a former defensive backs coach in Indianapolis.
All of which complicates the math for the Colts.
If the Texans and Cardinals can’t find trades to their liking, Indianapolis could select the second quarterback in this class. If Houston and Arizona trade out, the Colts could be picking the fourth passer of the first round.
Add to that a volatile evaluation season – during which Ballard suggested all 32 teams might have the quarterbacks stacked in a different order – and it becomes even more difficult to decipher which way Indianapolis might be leaning.
Ballard, head coach Shane Steichen and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter repeatedly have mentioned accuracy, decision-making and play-making skill as the three most important factors in this search. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud best embodies that description.
On the other hand, Ballard is a big fan of traits. And no quarterback in this class – maybe in history – has a more impressive physical profile than Florida’s Anthony Richardson. His ceiling could be too high for the Colts to pass on.
Then there’s Kentucky’s Will Levis. He’s been knocked for a subpar 2022 season during which he battled injuries and adjusted to a new offensive coordinator. But he’s hailed in Lexington as an outstanding leader, and that tends to go a long way in Ballard’s evaluation.
One thing is certain. It’s not wise to trust any reports that suggest Indianapolis is zeroed in on any particular prospect.
“I just always love to read the reports that the Colts love this guy, and they love this guy and they’re dialed in on this guy,” Ballard said. “Like, who’d that come from? It didn’t come from me. Who’s it coming from? Who’s telling them who we love and who we don’t love? They don’t know.”
The takeaway from Friday’s 30-minute media availability is the Colts are comfortable with several options.
And the prospect of making the franchise’s most pivotal pick since Andrew Luck went No. 1 overall 11 years ago isn’t costing the GM any sleep.
The pressure is sky high coming off a 4-12-1 season to get this pick right and give Steichen a real chance to begin turning around what was one of the league’s worst offenses in 2022.
But, Ballard said, that’s just business as usual.
“Well, I think there’s a lot riding on every first-round pick, and I think any pick in the draft,” he said. “Like, every time you’re taking a player, there’s a lot riding on it. I think if you create that own anxiety within yourself, then that’s when you start to doubt. That’s just not in me. It’s just not.”