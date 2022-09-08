INDIANAPOLIS — The high standard to which All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard holds himself has been well documented.
It turns out there might be one Indianapolis Colts teammate he holds to an even loftier bar.
Asked what running back Jonathan Taylor can do for an encore to his 2021 NFL rushing title, Leonard set an impossible ceiling.
“I’m always talking crazy to him,” Leonard said. “I told him he needs about 3,000 yards.”
That might be among the few goals beyond the 23-year-old’s grasp. Besides, Taylor has his own ideas about how to follow up his star-making season.
A year ago, Taylor set franchise records with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, and his 20 total touchdowns tied the single-season franchise mark set by Lenny Moore in 1964.
It was a season good enough to land him at No. 5 on NFL Network’s “Top 100” list — voted on by his peers — and he was named first-team All-Pro while being selected to his first Pro Bowl.
By any measure, it’s a tough act to follow. But numbers never have been what motivates Taylor.
“You don’t want to make mistakes,” he said. “That’s the No. 1 thing. You go and you practice every single day to make sure you’re able to execute every play that you’re executing in practice perfectly in a game.”
Perfection, then. That’s how Taylor plans to follow up his banner year.
The Colts coaching staff has goals of their own, and some of them revolve around the superstar running back’s workload. He led the league with 332 carries last year and had 372 total touches.
It helped him compile a league-high 2,171 yards from scrimmage, but it also took an unknown toll on his body.
Taylor said he felt good coming out of the season and praised his coaches and the athletic training staff for making sure he was taken care of each week.
But finding a way to limit his touches this fall — without significantly lessening his overall impact — could be a complicated trick.
“You just don’t want to be out of balance,” head coach Frank Reich said. “It’s better to be balanced, and that’s what we want to do. The question becomes, ‘well, how are you going to define balance?’ Everyone in this room may define balance a different way.
“For us, in my mind, I have a certain number of carries — what that means — and a certain number of touches, targets — what that means and what it doesn’t mean. It doesn’t also mean that you never go out of balance for a little bit. I think we all fall out of balance at one point. ‘Hey, we’re a little run heavy this week. OK, let’s get back on track.’ Or ‘hey, we’re a little pass heavy. Let’s get back on track.’ That’s the game that you play.”
Indianapolis’ offense rarely found the sweet spot in 2021.
Taylor’s heroics paved the way for the NFL’s second-best rushing offense. But the passing game ranked just 26th in the 32-team league.
Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan was acquired from the Atlanta Falcons in part to narrow that gap. And his success could go a long way toward organically lessening the load on Taylor’s shoulders.
But even Ryan — the 2016 NFL MVP — finds himself in awe of Taylor’s talents at times.
After a full spring and summer practicing alongside the prolific rusher, the 37-year-old anticipates having one of the best seats in the house to watch Taylor during a regular-season game.
“Can’t wait, and he’s unbelievable in practice,” Ryan said. “But some guys have the unique ability to — there’s just another gear. I’m excited to see that this week.”
Taylor’s brilliance during his college career at Wisconsin was in his consistency. He had two 2,000-yard seasons for the Badgers and is the only running back in major college football history to reach the 6,000-yard mark in just three years.
Leonard’s seen every snap of Taylor’s two professional seasons, and he’s thoroughly enjoyed the show.
While he enjoys setting unrealistic expectations for his star teammate, he fully understands the depth of Taylor’s talent.
“There’s no ceiling for JT,” Leonard said. “JT is the ultimate pro, the ultimate leader. He’s always wanting to be better. He’s always asking questions. So the way that he carries himself, I just see him balling out as always with the great offensive line that we have, his vision, his quickness, his jump-cut ability. I just think JT can be a really big problem in this league.”
Taylor doesn’t concern himself with such projections.
He still lives by a motto from his college position coach to set his own standard and to raise the bar every year.
While others debate how Taylor might follow up his 1,800-yard season and whether the toll on his body can be decreased, the running back is singularly focused.
“My list is super short,” Taylor said. “I really only have one goal, and that’s to become a champion. That’s something I’ve been chasing for a long time, ever since I’ve been playing the game. I’ve yet to accomplish that at any level.”
Taylor was part of some bowl championships at Wisconsin, but that wasn’t enough to satisfy his appetite.
“You want to be the best in your entire league,” he said. “You want to be the best, so (I’m) just doing my part to help this team get there. And I definitely think that we have all the right pieces to go out there and earn that right.”