INDIANAPOLIS – It was the day after the devastating loss in New England, and Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard was addressing the team about the decision to fire head coach Frank Reich.
The meeting was about to adjourn and the reeling players would head their separate ways. But Matt Ryan had something to say.
Despite losing his starting job two weeks earlier, the veteran quarterback delivered a passionate speech to his teammates about the importance of sticking together and not allowing the season to spiral out of control.
It was a prime example of the rare leadership Ryan possesses, and it set the tone for a wild week capped by a 25-20 victory Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“He’s such a vocal leader, and he’s just a good leader in general,” safety Julian Blackmon said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “He fires his guys on offense up. Last week, they were really turnt up in practice, and it kind of excited all of us on defense because we already play with an edge on defense. So to see the offense willing to step up to the challenge and play the way that they did, it was really good to see.”
A week after scoring just three points against the Patriots and going 0-for-14 on third down, the Colts (4-5-1) put together their most complete offensive performance of the season.
They rushed for a season-high 208 yards while averaging 6.9 yards per carry and surrendered just a single sack.
Ryan kept things balanced by going 21-of-28 for 222 yards and a touchdown without an interception, but his words early in the week might have been just as impactful as his performance on game day.
He’d been through this just two years ago when the Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn after an 0-5 start, and he wanted to make sure his teammates’ minds were in the right place – even if he still was unsure when, or if, he’d be able to rejoin them on the field.
“It was just kind of letting the guys know I had been through a similar type situation to this in Atlanta with the length of the season still remaining … and that it’s just going to be about this group – the guys in this locker room coming together and playing for each other and playing for themselves,” Ryan said. “I think that there’s gonna be a lot of changes that are going on here, regardless of how the rest of the season shakes out. And these guys have a lot of career in front of them, and so what they do and how they do it and how they come back to work that Wednesday matters.
“Regardless of your feelings on how everything has shaken out, how we go out there and how we perform and how we work is the standard we have for ourselves in this room. And it was just kind of hammering home that message.”
The message meshed well interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s decision to empower the leaders in the locker room to take control of the season.
Despite all the chaos of recent weeks, Indianapolis sits just 1½ games out of the AFC’s final playoff spot. For the first time in 10 games, the Colts looked like the team they expected to be.
A healthy Jonathan Taylor rushed for 147 yards on 22 carries and broke off a 66-yard touchdown run. A well-protected Ryan was efficient with the football and kept the chains moving. And an opportunistic defense got the stops it needed when it needed them most.
It’s the same formula Indianapolis used during its best stretches in 4½ seasons under Reich.
Ryan’s words reminded his teammates they control their performance regardless of the head coach.
“He’s one of the greatest leaders I’ve met,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “With all the experience that he’s had in this league leading men, just telling the guys we’re really gonna be the ones to turn things around and guys gotta wake up. And I feel like the guys took it obviously to heart.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s a new coach, same coach, old coach, the way we’ve been playing was unacceptable, and just what you put on tape, that’s your resume. Guys really took it to heart, and I feel like a lot of guys woke up. And obviously with Jeff coming in as well, the energy he’s brought and the type of accountability he’s brought in with himself as well, it’s been great.”
Ryan admits he had some rough moments after being benched Oct. 24 in favor of untested Sam Ehlinger.
He vented his frustrations to his wife, Sarah, and a select few other trusted friends outside the building. But he never let any of that anger bleed into the locker room.
As a result, he never relinquished his leadership role.
“Matt’s a guy who’s been doing this for a very long time, and he’s really preached just the team, the team, the team coming before himself,” wide receiver Parris Campbell said. “And we’ve obviously seen that just the way – the situation that happened with him, how he never just turned it off. He stayed locked in. He stayed bought in to the team.
“And that’s ultimately what truly matters, and he just continued to preach that to us. So I think every guy in the room felt some type of way when he stood up and said what he said, especially after all he’s been through.”
Words alone, of course, won’t turn this season around.
They definitely won’t help the Colts defeat the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) this week at Lucas Oil Stadium.
But Ryan’s words were exactly what this team needed to hear at the exact time it needed to hear them.
“It’s just the same (leadership) that’s he’s always had since he’s gotten here,” center Ryan Kelly said. “Just the confidence (from) being in the league for 15 years, seeing a lot of football, seeing good, seeing bad and how to lead a locker room and how to do it in a way that’s not just, ‘Listen to me talk.’
“It’s, ‘Listen to me (and) what I do.’ And ever since he got here, he’s been doing that. So I think that, at the time, it was the message that needed to be said and not a better person to do it.”