INDIANAPOLIS – Julian Blackmon knew his season was over almost immediately after he jumped.
It was a routine play in the final period of practice. The last play of the day, in fact, and the Indianapolis Colts safety leapt to reach for an interception and felt his calf fold.
It was a torn Achilles’ tendon, and it sidelined him for the final 11 weeks of the regular season. But there was no frustration in the moment.
As he sat on the turf in pain, Blackmon looked to the sky and prayed.
“I looked up and I prayed and said thank you because – who knows? — something worse could have happened,” the 23-year-old said. “And we’re just glad that it didn’t.”
Blackmon took the field for individual drills and 11-on-11 walkthroughs during offseason team activities Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. He’s ahead of schedule after suffering the tear on Oct. 21, but he’s in no rush.
Blackmon had a similar experience as a rookie in 2020, coming into the league off a torn ACL suffered in the Pac-12 Championship Game just four months before he was drafted in the third round.
Blackmon recovered in time to play in Week 2 that season and made 14 starts, tallying a pair of interceptions, six pass breakups and one forced fumble.
There are similarities this time around, and it’s come as no surprise to the coaching staff Blackmon already is doing on-field work.
But the focus isn’t on spring workouts or even training camp this summer. The goal is to be in the best shape possible for the start of the regular season in September.
“He’s just got to be patient, and I think he is,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “I just see – when I see Julian, and I said this to him last week – I just feel like his mindset and even his body is physically at another level than it was when he got here.
“So super excited for him to get fully healthy and become the impact player that we really believe he’ll be.”
Blackmon seemed well on his way toward that goal when the injury occurred.
Through six weeks, he’d made 34 tackles (just eight off his rookie total) with one pass breakup and a forced fumble.
He’s got a nose for the football and a knack for being in the middle of big plays, a combination that could mesh well with new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme.
Safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor became Pro Bowlers playing with the Seattle Seahawks’ famous “Legion of Boom,” in a scheme very similar to the one Bradley is installing in Indianapolis.
The physical and mental tools are there for Blackmon to have similar success. And he’s looking forward to ramping up his on-field participation.
There will be changes in the specifics of how the position is played, but the requirements of the role will remain virtually the same.
“Honestly, it’s just whatever they want me to do,” Blackmon said. “To be honest, I wouldn’t say that it necessarily changes. They still want me to do what I’m good at – being a ballhawk, eraser, just making everybody right pretty much.”
The Colts are counting on Blackmon’s versatility to be an engine for the defensive backfield.
He can play both safety spots – playing centerfield as the last line of pass defense and moving into the box as an enforcer against the run – which should allow Indianapolis to mix and match personnel as needed from one series to the next.
“We want our guys to be able to do both,” Reich said. “Usually, you favor one of the other, but I do think Julian is one of those guys that can play both positions. Probably actually better suited for the free (safety role), but really I wouldn’t limit him to that.
“(The safeties are) big-time playmakers in this defense. So looking forward to him getting back.”
All in due time.
Blackmon clearly is in good spirits, and he said his body is feeling good.
He was able to get on the field with his teammates, which is a big step in the recovery process, and there’s optimism he will be ready to go for training camp.
But there’s no timetable, and the process will play out organically.
“There’s no need to rush,” Blackmon said. “I feel like that’s the biggest thing with a lot of guys is like, ‘I gotta get back. I gotta get back.’ You see all these guys coming back in six months. ‘Oh, that’s amazing.’ But that’s not – I don’t need to do that.
“No, I have a whole offseason in order to make sure that I’m in a good position to not get hurt next year. I don’t need that (quick return). I need to make sure that I’m doing everything I can off the field to be able to perform on the field. So I’m not stressing about coming back earlier.”