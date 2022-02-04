INDIANAPOLIS – Gus Bradley is on his way back to the AFC South.
The former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach will replace Matt Eberflus as the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, a league source confirmed to CNHI Sports Indiana.
Bradley most recently served as the defensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders last season and is perhaps best known as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks at the dawn of the “Legion of Boom” era.
He got his start in the NFL as a linebackers coach under defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2006-08. It was Kiffin who recommended Bradley to another of his proteges, Pete Carroll, as the Seahawks defensive coordinator in 2009.
By 2011, Bradley built a top-10 defense, and his 2012 team led the NFL in scoring defense and finished fourth in yards allowed. That helped him land the top job in Jacksonville, where he went 14-48 over four seasons.
Bradley returned as a defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, and his unit ranked in the top 10 three times in yards allowed and twice in scoring over the next four seasons.
The Raiders ranked 14th in yards allowed and 26th in scoring in 2021 – their first year under Bradley — up from 25th and 30th in 2020 respectively.
Bradley’s schemes have generally employed a single-high safety and mixed man and zone concepts.
Indianapolis began moving toward the Seattle style of defense in recent seasons – using more press coverage and incorporating more man and matchup zones. That’s likely to continue under Bradley.
The Colts chose Bradley from a group of candidates that included Tennessee Titans senior defensive advisor Jim Schwartz, New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard, Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris, Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach Joe Whitt Jr. and former Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen.
With much of Indianapolis’ 2021 defensive staff following Eberflus to the Chicago Bears, Bradley is expected to bring an experienced and respected group of coaches with him.
Linebackers coach Richard Smith, defensive backs coach Ron Milus, assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch and defensive quality control coach Ryan Milus were with Bradley the last two seasons with the Chargers and Raiders. Smith and Ron Milus have been with Bradley since 2017.
Rod Marinelli – a former Detroit Lions coach and one of the league’s most highly regarded assistants – was Las Vegas’ defensive line coach last season.
Bradley will begin assembling his coaching staff with the Colts immediately.
