INDIANAPOLIS – When Gus Bradley set up an interview for the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator job, he sought background information from one of the team’s former quarterbacks.
Philip Rivers had so many good things to say about the organization, Bradley was initially taken aback.
“He said, ‘I’m just going to tell you what I think of the organization.’ I can tell you it wasn’t five seconds,” Bradley said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “It was a long talk about, first of all, (head coach) Frank (Reich) and (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and the Irsays and the ownership here, the community, the training room and the equipment room and the locker room, the people, and it just kept going on and on.
“I was like, ‘It can’t be this good, can it?’ It was one of those type things. (Rivers’ experience) was during some COVID. It wasn’t like when everyone was together. So you surely felt that it was a pretty special place based on him and then just through the interview process.”
It’s the still the honeymoon period for Bradley, who was officially named as Matt Eberflus’ successor on Monday, but it’s clear he already feels comfortable in his new home.
He’s had a long-standing relationship with his predecessor and understands the all-out-effort foundation Eberflus laid with this team, and he’s working hard on film study to catch up with his personnel.
In the simplest terms, Bradley’s system has a Cover-3 base that was born with the “Legion of Boom” Seattle Seahawks defenses about a decade ago. But the scheme has evolved substantially over the years, and Bradley welcomes myopic generalizations – especially from opponents.
“You’re always trying to stay a year ahead (of offenses), and the only way you can do that is incorporate some different things and different ideas,” Bradley said. “Actually, it helps us if people say, ‘Oh, they’re just running Cover-3.’ That in a way is what we want people to say. So we can kind of break down and know how they’re going to attack us then.
“Then we have some curveballs, some changeups that we look at. It’s exciting, but it’s going to evolve. It evolved last year. It will evolve this year based on some of the personnel that we have and utilize their skillset. There is a foundation that you start from.”
That personnel includes a Pro Bowler at each level of the defense – defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II. That’s a change of pace for Bradley, who generally has been asked to perform turnaround jobs throughout most of his career.
He helped build the defenses that reached two Super Bowls and won one in Seattle, and that allowed him to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013.
After four seasons with the Jags – and a 14-48 overall record – Bradley returned as a defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers. In his first season – 2017 – the defense went from 29th in the league in scoring to third.
In his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders last year, he took the defense from 25th overall in yards allowed to 14th.
The reclamation project is far less severe in Indianapolis. Even in a disappointing 2021 season, the Colts ranked ninth in scoring and 16th in yards allowed. It was the third time in Eberflus’ four seasons Indianapolis finished in the top 10 in points surrendered.
“You’re always looking for leadership at each position group,” Bradley said. “Every year is different. Just because you made the Pro Bowl this year doesn’t mean that you’ll make it next year, but the truth of the matter is there’s a Pro Bowl player at every position group – the d-line, the linebackers and the DBs.
“When you have that – it takes a skillset, a presence, hard work and a mentality to reach that level. And to have that at each position group is unique to walk into a situation like that. I know there are more leaders than just those three (Pro Bowlers), but to know that and have an idea of what it looks like to put it together like that is a good sign.”
Some of the biggest evolution in Bradley’s scheme has come in coverages. The defense used to be more landmark-based but now relies more heavily on man-match concepts.
It’s a shift Indianapolis already was in the process of making and one that shouldn’t be entirely foreign to the players.
One other area that should feel familiar? An emphasis on takeaways.
Eberflus’ defense forced the second-most turnovers (33) in the league last season and ranked in the top 10 all four years he was in charge.
“Everything that we do, every call that we design is really designed to get the ball,” Bradley said. “Really, Gus? Over Cover-3? That, too. Everything is designed to get the ball, and we won’t put so much in that it eliminates our ability to play fast. Now, obviously, you have to have a ready list where you have some options and things like that, but the general philosophy is nothing’s going to jeopardize our ability to play fast, physical and get the ball out.”
