INDIANAPOLIS – Marcus Brady understands the burden that has been placed on his shoulders.
As a first-year offensive coordinator, he’ll oversee a change at the quarterback position and welcome in a host of new assistant coaches for the Indianapolis Colts this spring. He’s also just the fourth Black offensive coordinator in a league with just three Black head coaches and a renewed emphasis on minority hiring.
“I understand my position,” Brady said this week, after thanking owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich for the promotion from quarterbacks coach. “I understand what’s going on in the media because it is a topic of discussion – the lack of minorities getting these opportunities. So I am definitely blessed and thankful for this.
“I understand that I have to go out there and do a good job. It is my responsibility that, given this opportunity, to go out there and produce so that others get the same opportunities that I have been blessed with here.”
He’s got a lengthy to-do list.
It starts with identifying a starting quarterback after Philip Rivers retired and with Jacoby Brissett scheduled to become a free agent. But that crucial decision is just one of many in the coming weeks.
The Colts still haven’t officially announced Brady’s replacement as quarterbacks coach, and there also are holes to fill at passing game coordinator, running backs coach and tight ends coach. Kevin Patullo, the passing game coordinator last year after two seasons as wide receivers coach, left to join former offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni’s staff with the Philadelphia Eagles. Tight ends coach Jason Michael also opted to join the Eagles, and running backs coach Tom Rathman retired.
“It was an honor to represent the NFL for 30 years as a coach and player,” Rathman said in a team release. “I was proud to represent and coach some outstanding players, and I’m thankful for my time in Indianapolis. I’ll always be a Colts fan.”
During Rathman’s three seasons as running backs coach, both Marlon Mack and Jonathan Taylor recorded 1,000-yard seasons. The former San Francisco 49ers great also was well known for his emphasis on ball control. He was tasked with improving Taylor’s fumbling issues — the lone blemish on the running back’s record after a celebrated career at Wisconsin.
Taylor fumbled just once — on an outstanding play by a Baltimore Ravens linebacker who knocked the ball loose from behind — during his rookie season this year.
“We’ll miss hearing his infamous ‘squeeze it!’ from the sideline at practice and on game day,” Reich said. “Tom won Super Bowls with San Francisco, is a member of the 49ers Hall of Fame and coached some of the best players in the game. We congratulate him on a phenomenal career and wish him all the best.”
Rathman won’t be easily replaced.
Some other additions to the offensive staff have been reported in recent days. Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich is expected to take the same position with the Colts, and NFL Network’s Albert Breer reported Friday former Philadelphia passing game coordinator Press Taylor will be hired to fill that role in Indianapolis.
Assistant offensive line coach Klayton Adams, who briefly was slated to join Arizona State as offensive line coach and running game coordinator, could be promoted to tight ends coach. But none of the new hires or promotions have been confirmed by the team except for Brady.
He was a record-setting quarterback at Cal State Northridge and had a brief opportunity with the Green Bay Packers before embarking on a seven-year playing career in Canada. His coaching career also started north of the border in 2009 and included three Grey Cup championships — two with the Montreal Alouettes and one with the Toronto Argonauts.
Brady spent much of that time coaching with Milanovich and/or former Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman. The latter — who also served as offensive coordinator for five NFL teams — made a lasting impact on Brady’s coaching philosophy.
“(Trestman) is a great culture setter and, as far as offensive philosophy, he comes more from the West Coast background, so that was my initial start as far as an offensive system, which I loved and we had a ton of success,” Brady said. “A lot of it was just in the details of the assignments and making sure everybody is on the same page, working together. There are a lot of similarities in our offense here where we’re just focused on the details, spacing across the field — whether it’s vertical spacing, horizontal spacing. I learned quite a bit from Trest there.”
There was a learning curve for Brady in Canada. The field’s a little bigger, there are 12 players on the field and offenses only get three downs to work with. There’s also more motion in offensive sets, and Brady said the game moves at a faster pace.
The run-pass option that was popularized in the college game here in America has long been a staple of professional football in Canada. So there are concepts and schemes Brady believes can carry over.
He’ll continue to implement some of those ideas as the Colts look for ways to improve the league’s 10th-ranked offense.
“I thought we had a very successful season offensively,” Brady said. “We started a little bit slow, and then we picked up. I thought we hit our stride that second half of the season, made a good run there. But we’re always going to find ways that we can be better, but we haven’t gotten to that process yet.”
