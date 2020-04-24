INDIANAPOLIS – Trey Burton can’t wait to put the 2019 season behind him.
Injuries played havoc with his ability to follow up on a career year with the Chicago Bears. He believes he was misdiagnosed prior to the season and put off a necessary procedure until he was placed on injured reserve in December.
In between, Burton appeared in just eight games – fighting to get on the field each time – and caught 14 passes for 84 yards and no touchdowns. He was surprised when the Bears released him a week ago based on the conversations he had with the franchise after the season.
Burton also understands the realities of the business side of the NFL, and he’s ready to move on from a nightmare campaign.
“Every week was a – I mean, when I say a struggle, that is a light term for it,” he said during a conference call with local media. “It was rough, man. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play coming up to almost every Sunday. Fortunately, I was able (to for) a couple of them, but I wasn’t able to play at the level I would’ve liked to.
“I went on IR after I had suffered another little strain from a lot of things that were going on. We decided that it was time for me to get the surgery that I probably should’ve gotten to start out with, which was in December. So, yeah, just rehabbing from that. It is, I think they said, a six-month recovery. I am on month No. 4. I think I am right on and a little bit ahead of schedule.”
If he can regain his health, Burton can fill a big void for the Indianapolis Colts, who agreed to a one-year contract with the veteran tight end Tuesday.
In 2018 -- after signing a four-year, $32 million free agent contract with Chicago – Burton had a career year. Playing the “U” tight end position in head coach Matt Nagy’s scheme, he started all 16 games for the first time and set career highs for receptions (54), receiving yards (569) and touchdowns (six).
That was the role he envisioned when he left the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles for more on-field opportunity.
Burton hopes to circle back to that path with the Colts.
Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator for three of Burton’s four seasons with the team. In their final two years together, Burton played in 30 games with five starts and caught 60 passes for 575 yards and six scores.
A familiarity with Reich’s offense and a belief the Colts are building a strong playoff contender helped sway Burton’s choice to join the roster.
He’s looking at this season as almost a bonus round. The Bears will pay him nearly $4 million not to play for them this season, and Indianapolis will pay him the veteran minimum.
“It’s a one-year-free-99 deal, basically,” Burton said. “The Bears owe me a lot of money. I decided I still wanted to play ball, and the Colts wanted to give me the opportunity to play. So I felt like I still had a lot left in the tank. I feel like I still enjoy playing the game. It’s not something that I don’t want to do, and it’s not something that I wake up thinking, ‘Man, I should have never done this.’
“I’m excited, I honestly am, for the opportunity. To be reunited with Frank and just knowing him as a person and how great of a guy he is, no one is ever going to say anything bad about him. The state of the team (is another incentive). There’s a lot of factors that go into it – really competitive team and the opportunity to go far in the playoffs. So there’s a lot of things to get excited about.”
Burton likes the fact new Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has an extensive history throwing to tight ends, and he likes the group he’ll join in Indy – which includes Pro Bowler Jack Doyle and rising Mo Alie-Cox.
The fact he has a firm knowledge of Reich’s offense also should help during an offseason filled with uncertainty. Teams might not be able to get together for on-field work until training camps open in July because of restrictions surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.
That’s a reality Burton would have dealt with anyway, as his injury rehab is expected to continue to June.
He doesn’t see building chemistry with his new QB as a major hurdle.
“I think it is all going to come down to training camp – practice, reps, all that type of stuff (and) doing extra things with him,” Burton said. “I mean, it is new for both of us. Not as much new for me. Well, I’m sure not as much new for him, either, but just timing and all that type of stuff is going to take place during training camp.”
