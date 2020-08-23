INDIANAPOLIS – Despite recording a career-high 98 tackles with the Detroit Lions last year, safety Tavon Wilson was in no hurry to sign a free-agent contract this spring.
He wanted to take his time and survey the global landscape before making the best possible decision for his family.
But the Indianapolis Colts were always near the top of the 30-year-old’s list, and he finally joined the team Aug. 11 – just six days before the first practice in full pads.
“I did plan to kind of wait around early on when the virus hit,” Wilson said Sunday. “I thought it was best for me and my family to take my time with my decision and kind of see what was out there for me. I’ve always kind of had my eye on Indianapolis.
“I had a former coach here (safeties coach Alan Williams), respect the GM (Chris Ballard) a whole lot, the head coach (Frank Reich) a whole lot. So this is somewhere where I wanted to be.”
He’s quickly filled a major need.
One of Ballard’s biggest regrets from 2019 was allowing too many veteran leaders to leave the locker room. That absence was particularly felt, he said, when things began going south for the defense in the final month of the season.
The 1-5 finish – which included an array of miscommunication in the defensive backfield – kept Indianapolis home for the postseason for the fourth time in five years.
In less than two weeks on the roster, Wilson already has proven he can be a difference maker.
“He reminds me a lot of Mike Mitchell – a savvy veteran, a guy who understands the game to the smallest detail,” linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said. “Definitely happy to have him in our locker room right now. A lot of the young guys are learning from him, but he’s a playmaker as well.”
On Tuesday – exactly a week after he was signed – Wilson played centerfield perfectly and picked off a Philip Rivers pass intended for tight end Jack Doyle.
And while that’s the play that most immediately stands out, he’s been around the ball every day. His instincts and ability are readily apparent, which should come as no surprise.
Bill Belichick made him a second-round pick in 2012, and he made 54 appearances over four years with the New England Patriots. That experience included seven playoff games and a Super Bowl championship following the 2014 season.
Those are the kinds of games the young Colts hunger to participate in, and Wilson is more than happy to show them the way.
“I think whenever you can give back and kind of give those guys some of the things that’s been given to you, I think it’s only right,” he said. “I was in New England for a long time, being able to play behind Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Steve Gregory.
“All those guys were great to me, so I’d kind of be wrong not to give those guys (in Indy) what I learned from them.”
With Malik Hooker in a contract year, Khari Willis perhaps poised for a leap to the Pro Bowl level, George Odum showing continued signs of natural play-making ability and rookie Julian Blackmon waiting in the wings as a possible mid-season replacement after recovering from a major knee injury, it’s a crowded safety depth chart.
But the Colts were happy to make room for Wilson.
“He’s done a great job on and off the field,” Reich said. “He’s the kind of player that fits our culture – tough, smart, great teammate, versatile. He’s exactly what we’re looking for. It makes it very competitive back there.
“He can teach and mentor, but (he) can compete. I mean, this guy still has a lot of good football left in him. So (I’m) certainly glad we have him.”
BIG FINISH
Indianapolis had a quick 60-minute practice Sunday with a big day ahead Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Reich said the practice on the team’s home field will be the most physical of training camp so far and include piped in crowd noise up to 80 decibels.
But the fast work Sunday did not preclude the Colts from racking up some highlights. The day ended with a pair of two-minute drills.
Rivers led the first-team offense on a touchdown drive that ended with a short run by Nyheim Hines. Jacoby Brissett followed with a quick-strike drive that ended with a 40-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Dezmon Patmon on the final play of the day.
ROSTER MOVES
Indianapolis signed free agent cornerback Andre Chachere and center Joey Hunt on Sunday. Offensive tackle Andrew Donnal was placed on injured reserve, and tight end Ian Bunting was waived-injured. Bunting will revert to IR if he clears waivers.
Hunt appeared in 34 games with 11 starts for the Seattle Seahawks from 2016-19. Chachere has spent time with four teams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He’s yet to appear in a regular season game.
INJURY REPORT
Wide receivers T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell, tight end Trey Burton and defensive end Justin Houston received a day off Sunday in preparation for the Lucas Oil Stadium practice.
Rookie cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, fullback Roosevelt Nix, running back Jordan Wilkins, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, tight end Xavier Grimble, cornerback Kenny Moore II, tight end Jack Doyle, wide receiver Chad Williams and Odum were among the other players sitting out.
Right tackle Braden Smith (foot) returned to practice for the first time this week.
