Roster cuts will begin to be revealed throughout Friday evening, with initial 53-man regular season rosters set Saturday afternoon.
The Colts already made a couple of moves to clear up their roster decisions, waiving safety Matthias Farley and trading cornerback Nate Hairston earlier this week.
Here's CNHI Sports Indiana editor George Bremer's best guess at how the roster will look when the smoke has cleared:
QUARTERBACKS (2)
Jacoby Brissett, Phillip Walker
It's important to remember here Chad Kelly is suspended for the first two weeks of the regular season. Expect him to return to the roster in Week 3. Walker, who struggled throughout the preseason, could be replaced or joined by a waiver claim Sunday.
RUNNING BACKS (5)
Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Johnathan Williams, Charcandrick West
Injuries cause the Colts to go heavier here than they might otherwise have planned. Wilkins is dealing with a foot injury, and Williams is nursing broken ribs. West, a veteran of five seasons in Kansas City, is a good security blanket in case one or both can't go in Week 1. Aca'Cedric Ware, an undrafted free agent out of USC, is another option.
WIDE RECEIVERS (6)
T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess, Parris Campbell, Chester Rogers, Deon Cain, Zach Pascal
No surprises here. Cain more than earned his spot with a blistering preseason performance, and Rogers and Pascal bring veteran experience and special-teams ability.
TIGHT ENDS (4)
Jack Doyle, Eric Ebron, Mo Alie-Cox, Hale Hentges
If this projection holds, Hentges keeps the undrafted free agent streak alive at 21 years and counting. The Alabama product's versatility in the blocking game gives him the edge over Ross Travis here, but the coaching staff might have a different opinion. It's also not impossible the Colts split the difference and keep five tight ends, especially if the health at running back has improved.
OFFENSIVE LINE (8)
Anthony Castonzo, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Braden Smith, Joe Haeg, Josh Andrews, Le’Raven Clark
Pretty much the bare minimum at this position, a reflection of the struggles the reserves had throughout the preseason. Haeg can play all five positions and seems to be a lock. Andrews has flexibility across the interior spots and Clark is the swing tackle here. This is another position group that could change after waiver claims Sunday.
DEFENSIVE LINE (9)
Jabaal Sheard, Tyquan Lewis, Denico Autry, Justin Houston, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Margus Hunt, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, Grover Stewart
Going a little heavy here because of Sheard's knee injury. Muhammad likely starts in his place, with Turay coming in on third down as a pass-rush specialist. This is one of the hardest groups to project, with Jihad Ward and Carroll Phillips among those making a good case to make the cut. One or more of the defensive linemen released will be playing for someone else this fall.
LINEBACKERS (6)
Darius Leonard, Anthony Walker, Matthew Adams, Bobby Okerke, E.J. Speed, Zaire Franklin
Speed and Franklin might have solidified their spots with strong outings Thursday against the Bengals. Skai Moore is another name to watch here. He started the season opener in 2018 but very well could be a victim of the numbers game this time around.
CORNERS (6)
Kenny Moore, Pierre Desir, Rock Ya-Sin, Quincy Wilson, Marvell Tell, Chris Milton
Wilson's versatility gives the team a chance to develop Tell on the main roster instead of exposing him to waivers, and it allows the luxury of continuing to carry Milton as a special teams ace.
SAFETIES (4)
Malik Hooker, Clayton Geathers, Khari Willis, George Odum
This group has felt like it's been set for awhile (which likely means a surprise is coming). Willis generated a lot of buzz in camp. He's a complete safety who can back up Hooker or Geathers and be an extra defender in the box when called upon.
SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
Adam Vintieri (kicker), Rigoberto Sanchez (punter), Luke Rhoades (long snapper)
Not even a second thought about any one of these guys.
