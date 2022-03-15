INDIANAPOLIS – Brandon Facyson, come on down.
The former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback is the first free agent addition for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. The 27-year-old agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Financial terms were not reported, and the contract can not become official until the new NFL year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Facyson has played all four of his professional seasons for new Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.
He enjoyed his best season last year with the Raiders, making 55 tackles with 13 pass breakups and one interception in 12 games with nine starts.
Facyson has appeared in 56 games with 13 starts in his NFL career. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound Jacksonville, Florida, native has 115 career tackles with 14 pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
He projects as a depth corner and special teams contributor, joining a position group that includes Kenny Moore II, Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers.
The Colts also agreed to terms with three of their own pending free agents – linebacker Zaire Franklin, offensive tackle Matt Pryor and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis.
Franklin, 25, made a career-high 11 starts last season as the strong-side linebacker. A special teams captain, he finished with a career-high 40 tackles and recorded his first interception, tackle for loss and fumble recovery while adding two pass breakups.
His deal is reportedly for three years and $12 million.
Pryor, 27, made five starts last season after being picked up off waivers following the conclusion of training camp. A swing tackle, he reportedly agreed to a one-year deal for $5.5 million that can increase to $6 million with incentives.
Lewis, 27, was second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2018. At 6-3 and 277 pounds, he has the versatility to play inside and out on the defensive line, and he was enjoying a strong 2021 season before a knee injury ended his campaign during a loss against the Tennessee Titans on Halloween.
In eight games last year, Lewis had 14 tackles including three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. General manager Chris Ballard repeatedly mentioned his loss as a major challenge for the defensive line down the stretch.
In four seasons, he has 56 career tackles with 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. His deal reportedly is for one year and $3 million.
Meanwhile, things remained quiet on the all-important quarterback front.
Indianapolis remains in an apparent stalemate as the Houston Texans continue to shop Deshaun Watson.
The Colts are believed to have some level of interest in the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, former starters Marcus Mariota of the Las Vegas Raiders and Jameis Winston of the New Orleans Saints.
The 49ers began the week over the NFL’s salary cap and must be in compliance by 4 p.m. Wednesday. Releasing Garoppolo would provide some $25 million in salary cap relief.
While that situation plays out, new suitors have emerged in the Watson sweepstakes. After meeting with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints on Monday, he reportedly sat down with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday and is scheduled to talk with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday.
The latter two teams are interesting because of the potential effect on the quarterback market.
Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield is in the final season of his contract, and Cleveland has not been in a hurry to extend him. He would obviously become available if the Browns win the Watson sweepstakes, but the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot suggested Tuesday his time with the franchise might be ending in any event.
ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Watson personally reached out to the Falcons about a possible deal and that his family has a connection with owner Arthur Blank dating back to the quarterback’s high school football days in Georgia.
Though Atlanta remains a dark horse, the addition of Watson would put 37-year-old Matt Ryan – who holds a full no-trade clause – on the market.
It will be interesting to see what developments Wednesday brings.
