INDIANAPOLIS – It was a busy fifth round for the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL Draft on Saturday, and it included a member of Indiana’s football royal family.
In a class that highlighted athletic traits and positional value, general manager Chris Ballard selected South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush (No. 138 overall), California safety Daniel Scott (158), Miami (Florida) tight end Will Mallory (162) and Northwestern running back Evan Hull (176).
The round also included the third trade down of the draft that netted a sixth-round pick.
Rush, a 6-foot-2, 198-pound defender out of Kingstree, South Carolina, has many similarities to second-round pick Julius Brents. Like the former Warren Central star, his length, athleticism and physicality make him an ideal fit for defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme.
He’ll compete with Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Dallis Flowers and Brents for playing time in a defensive secondary that got a lot younger this weekend.
Rush made 43 starts with 74 tackles and three interceptions for the Gamecocks.
“We wanted to add competition at that position, which I think we were able to do,” Ballard said. “The room’s gonna look a little different at that position.”
Scott also will be part of the youth movement in the defensive backfield, even if his most immediate contributions come on special teams.
“We definitely valued it at Cal,” Scott said. “… I also knew that’s how I got my opportunity at Cal, and that’s probably how I’m going to get my opportunity with the Colts. So just knowing that value and it being of value to the team is important. So that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Ballard believes Scott can contribute on defense, too.
Scott made 28 starts with 207 tackles and seven interceptions for the Golden Bears.
He also served as a team captain in 2022 and tied for fourth in the Pac-12 with three interceptions.
He joins a position room that lost a veteran leader in Rodney McLeod and is relatively young led by Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas and Nick Cross.
“I think he’s got a chance to play (on defense), too,” Ballard said. “This guy’s an instinctive, athletic, fast player.”
Mallory was the third pick of the round and joins a crowded tight end room.
Mo Alie-Cox, Jelani Woods and Kylen Granson return from last season. Pharaoh Brown was added in free agency, and Drew Ogletree is expected to return from an injury that cut off a promising rookie campaign before it started.
But Mallory stood out because of his natural pass-catching ability, and first-year head coach Shane Steichen encouraged his selection.
“You don’t ever want to just pass up a good player,” Ballard said. “… It’s just gonna create real competition at the position. That’s OK. That makes you better.”
Mallory also has a unique place in the state’s football history.
His grandfather, Bill Mallory, is a legendary coach at Indiana University who oversaw the Hoosiers’ most recent stretch of sustained competitive play in the late 1980s and early 1990s. And his uncle Curt Mallory is currently the head coach at Indiana State.
“Yeah, it’s a great, great honor to be coming back there,” Will Mallory said. “To where it was home to my family, so really excited to just get there and get to work.”
Mallory had 115 catches for 1,544 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Hurricanes.
Hull also provides competition in a relatively deep room.
Jonathan Taylor obviously is the featured back, and Zack Moss likely will start the season as the primary backup.
That leaves Hull to compete with Deon Jackson for a hybrid role as a special-teamer and a target coming out of the backfield.
Hull rushed for 2,417 yards and 18 touchdowns and caught 94 passes for 851 yards and four scores with the Wildcats.
It looks like a good fit for Steichen’s scheme on paper.
“I would say I haven’t had much of a chance to really look into the specifics of that offense, but I feel like as a player, I can fit into any type of scheme, especially one that utilizes the back in a bunch of different ways,” Hull said. “So, I’m just really looking forward to using that skillset and applying it to the Colts. That pass-catching ability, that pass protection, running the ball, all three phases.”