INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts continued adding to their defensive line rotation Wednesday with a 27-year-old former first-round pick.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, $4.5 million contract with former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan.
The 29th overall pick out of Florida by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, Bryan has made 33 starts over five NFL seasons. He started 16 games in his only season with the Browns in 2022, setting a career high with three sacks and adding 26 tackles and one pass deflection.
The 6-foot-5, 291-pound Bryan has 62 career tackles, 8.5 sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble.
He’ll provide interior defensive line depth behind All-Pro DeForest Buckner and consistently dominant Grover Stewart.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also reported the Colts agreed to a two-year, $9.2 million deal to bring back wide receiver and special teams ace Ashton Dulin.
The 6-foot-1 speedster has 33 career catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also recorded 36 tackles with three fumble recoveries and one touchdown on special teams while averaging 25.8 yards on 17 kickoff returns.
“God is good,” Dulin tweeted. “Grateful for everything and blessed with the opportunity to keep doing what I love. Let’s get to it.”
Indianapolis made a few more deals official on the first day of the NFL year.
The only one that wasn’t previously reported was a contract extension for offensive tackle Carter O’Donnell. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Canadian has spent the past three years on the practice squad but has yet to appear in a regular-season contest.
The Colts also confirmed the release of quarterback Matt Ryan and announced the trade of cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys for a fifth-round draft pick.
Those two moves clear about $27 million in salary cap space.
Indianapolis also made the re-signing of linebacker and special teams ace E.J. Speed official.
The 27-year-old Speed has 110 career tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles and three pass deflections in four years with the Colts.
A fifth-round pick out of Tarleton State in 2019, Speed has played 1,021 snaps on special teams where he has scored a pair of touchdowns off blocked punts.
“Indianapolis drafted me,” Speed said during a video conference call. “I’ve been here for four years. I’m comfortable. I love the fans. I love the organization. I love my teammates. So it wasn’t too hard of a picking (in free agency).
“We got it done the first day of free agency. So it was pretty easy, cut clear.”